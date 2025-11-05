Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Major glitch prevents Apple Watch Series 11 to be activated on Verizon, here's a possible fix

A customer wasted eight days trying to get things to work.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Apple Apple Watch
A man holding an Apple Watch.
If you have a new Apple Watch Series 11, or the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 3, and you can't get it to work with Verizon, well, you're not alone.

Apparently, there's a major problem and some of Apple's smartwatches can't be activated, which leads to, as you can imagine, a really frustrating experience.

There could be a fix, so if you're in the same situation, read on.

What happened?




A Reddit user going by the name "bitflogger" described spending eight days and numerous hours trying to get a new Apple Watch Series 11 activated, and said the experience with Verizon support has been exhausting.

According to the user, support agents repeatedly struggled to read case notes, communicate clearly, or even see the right information when logged into the account. The person said they went through more than twenty attempts to pair, unpair, and reset the device, and even had Apple replace the watch, yet the issue continued.

The user explained they usually do not mind chat support or talking to agents in different countries, but this situation kept looping back to the same steps with no progress. They said the one US-based support person they reached did not understand the issue and never returned a promised call that Apple support had arranged.

The user pointed out that they have been with Verizon for more than twenty years, have multiple lines, and also deal with the company as an enterprise customer, yet still saw what they viewed as a major decline in service. They argued that prices have gone up while support quality has gone down.

They also said reaching a supervisor or someone knowledgeable felt nearly impossible, and that calls often ended up routed overseas to agents who did not seem aware of the activation problem at all. After more than a week of repeating the same steps without a solution, the user said they were unsure what else to do and described the situation as a frustrating cycle with no clear path forward.

A possible solution


An "indirect representative" joined the discussion as said that smartwatches are "notoriously painful" to activate on the network. Plus, they claim there's been "a glitch in the system for the last week":



They said the only solution they found was to activate the cellular plan, then switch to a different plan and switch back again, even though they did not understand why that worked. It reportedly took a coworker two and a half hours to figure that out. They also argued that unless missing a call would cost someone a huge amount of money, the hassle is not worth it. In their view, a Bluetooth watch works the same for everyday use as long as the phone is nearby.

Recommended Stories

In other Reddit threads, people say it's the Number Share Plus plan to blame here and one should downgrade to the non-Plus Number Share variant:



While several users point out that this strategy worked for them, the original poster said they're not even on the Number Share Plus plan.

We've contacted Verizon and we'll keep you posted when they reach out to us.

Have you had trouble activang a cellular smartwatch on any carrier?

Vote View Result

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real

Latest News

This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless