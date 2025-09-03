Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price: hints arrive in the final hours before the reveal

Here's what rumors are saying so far about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 potential pricing.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Articles Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 3 price: hints arrive in the final hours before the reveal
The Apple Watch Ultra 2. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Finally, the big Apple day is coming. It's next week – Apple's big September event where the Cupertino company is unveiling the new iPhone 17 series, as well as potentially a successor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 - the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Rumor has it that some price hikes are to be expected for the iPhone 17 series, and you might wonder if the Ultra 3 will get a price hike.

Currently, most rumors indicate that Apple may not introduce a price hike for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. So, it's very likely the rugged timepiece will be available at the same price as its predecessor, the Ultra 2. 

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price: no price hike? 

 
Apple Watch modelPrice
Apple Watch Ultra 3$799*
*Rumored price

Although Apple is rumored to raise prices on at least one iPhone 17 model, reportedly, the company will keep the same pricing strategy for its timepieces this year. So, you can expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to start at $799 just like its predecessor. 

The Watch is likely to be available in one size, like its predecessor. The only more expensive variant of the Ultra 2 is the one sporting a Titanium Milanese Loop band, and this option costs an extra $100: $899.

How much did the Apple Watch Ultra 2 cost?


Apple Watch modelPrice
Apple Watch Ultra 2$799
Apple Watch Ultra$799 

The Apple Watch Ultra 2's price stayed consistent with the first rugged Apple Watch Ultra. So, Apple has kept the same pricing strategy for three consecutive generations of the premium timepiece. And it makes total sense, given that the price is already quite high for a smartwatch, be it a super-fancy rugged one or not. 

What's the competition doing? 



Apple's main competitor, Samsung, also has a Galaxy Watch Ultra model available for purchase. The first generation of the Galaxy Watch Ultra launched in July 2024, while in July 2025, Samsung released a second-generation one, without many changes other than a new color and more storage space. 

Samsung has kept its pricing strategy the same for both Galaxy Watch Ultra models.

  • Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): $649
  • Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) at launch: $649 

Obviously, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more expensive than Samsung's Ultra-branded smartwatch. It's also generally more expensive than other brands as well (if we decide to ignore the Rolexes of the smartwatch world, such as a $2K Tag Heuer hybrid smartwatch). 

Recommended Stories
Meanwhile, Google is not offering an Ultra-branded Pixel Watch, so we only have the regular Pixel Watch 4 here, which starts at $349, $50 cheaper than the regular Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price: what are your options?



Obviously, not everyone has $799 out of pocket to get a new Apple Watch Ultra 3. Luckily, at launch, these devices get some nice trade-in offers from major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. If you have an old smartwatch in good condition, you may be able to trade it in for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The amount of the trade-in discount depends on the condition and model of your smartwatch. 

Also, sometimes carriers offer bundle deals, where, when buying a new phone, you can benefit from a discount on a timepiece. In the meantime, Apple itself often offers trade-in discounts, and you can get an estimate on what your discount will be from Apple's website. 

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Will it be worth its price?


As you can see, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be an expensive smartwatch even without a price hike, as is expected this year. So, a reasonable question is to wonder whether it's worth its premium price tag.

Rumors are not indicating a huge upgrade this time around, but there are still some notable changes expected for the timepiece. We expect smaller bezels and thus a bigger screen, while the watch will reportedly keep the same size and design. There will be a new, faster chip, and the display is set to be brighter. 

The smartwatch is also rumored to bring new connectivity options, such as the ability to connect to a satellite for Emergency SOS, as well as the ability to connect to the internet using 5G (so far, Apple Watches have been using 4G LTE). 

It makes sense that Apple keeps the same pricing, as there's no redesign expected or some huge feature to drive the price up. For what it offers (durability, rich features, huge display, extended battery life), the timepiece is worth it for outdoorsy enthusiasts who need a robust and durable watch. For more casual users, there's always the Series 11, which is reportedly going to be announced on September 9 as well, and is said to start at $399.

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 3

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless