Apple Watch Ultra 3 price: hints arrive in the final hours before the reveal

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price: no price hike?

Although Apple is rumored to raise prices on at least one iPhone 17 model, reportedly, the company will keep the same pricing strategy for its timepieces this year. So, you can expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to start at $799 just like its predecessor.



The Watch is likely to be available in one size, like its predecessor. The only more expensive variant of the Ultra 2 is the one sporting a Titanium Milanese Loop band, and this option costs an extra $100: $899.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 's price stayed consistent with the first rugged Apple Watch Ultra. So, Apple has kept the same pricing strategy for three consecutive generations of the premium timepiece. And it makes total sense, given that the price is already quite high for a smartwatch, be it a super-fancy rugged one or not.





What's the competition doing?



Apple's main competitor,



Samsung has kept its pricing strategy the same for both Galaxy Watch Ultra models.



Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): $649

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) at launch: $649

Obviously, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more expensive than Samsung's Ultra-branded smartwatch. It's also generally more expensive than other brands as well (if we decide to ignore the Rolexes of the smartwatch world, such as a $2K Tag Heuer hybrid smartwatch).



Recommended Stories Apple Watch Ultra 3 price: what are your options?



Obviously, not everyone has $799 out of pocket to get a new Apple Watch Ultra 3 . Luckily, at launch, these devices get some nice trade-in offers from major carriers like Apple Watch Ultra 3 . The amount of the trade-in discount depends on the condition and model of your smartwatch.



Also, sometimes carriers offer bundle deals, where, when buying a new phone, you can benefit from a discount on a timepiece. In the meantime, Apple itself often offers trade-in discounts, and you can get an estimate on what your discount will be from Apple's website.



Apple Watch Ultra 3: Will it be worth its price?

As you can see, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be an expensive smartwatch even without a price hike, as is expected this year. So, a reasonable question is to wonder whether it's worth its premium price tag.



Rumors are not indicating a huge upgrade this time around, but there are still



The smartwatch is also rumored to bring new connectivity options, such as the ability to connect to a satellite for Emergency SOS, as well as the ability to connect to the internet using 5G (so far, Apple Watches have been using 4G LTE).



Rumors are not indicating a huge upgrade this time around, but there are still some notable changes expected for the timepiece. We expect smaller bezels and thus a bigger screen, while the watch will reportedly keep the same size and design. There will be a new, faster chip, and the display is set to be brighter.

The smartwatch is also rumored to bring new connectivity options, such as the ability to connect to a satellite for Emergency SOS, as well as the ability to connect to the internet using 5G (so far, Apple Watches have been using 4G LTE).

It makes sense that Apple keeps the same pricing, as there's no redesign expected or some huge feature to drive the price up. For what it offers (durability, rich features, huge display, extended battery life), the timepiece is worth it for outdoorsy enthusiasts who need a robust and durable watch. For more casual users, there's always the Series 11, which is reportedly going to be announced on September 9 as well, and is said to start at $399.

