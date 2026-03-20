Don’t want to overspend? Me neither—that’s why I find these Apple Watch SE deals so appealing
Both the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE 3 are sweetly discounted on Amazon.
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An Apple Watch SE 2 on a wrist. | Image by PhoneArena
The Apple Watch Series 11 may be disappearing fast after Amazon’s latest deal, but if you’re in the market for a budget-friendly Apple Watch, you’ll want to check out the retailer’s offers on the Apple Watch SE 3 and its predecessor, the Apple Watch SE 2.
Both smartwatches run on watchOS, meaning you’ll enjoy the full Apple Watch experience without breaking the bank. Both are also loaded with health-tracking features, though they do miss out on ECG and blood oxygen tracking. Additionally, while the newer model supports sleep apnea detection, temperature sensing, and an Always-On display feature, the older variant lacks those. On the flip side, you get phone call support, smart notifications, and NFC, as well as direct access to the App Store on both.
You can currently snag the 44mm version of Apple’s latest affordable smartwatch for under $250, thanks to a $30 discount. However, if you want to save even more, the 40mm variant of the second-generation Apple Watch SE is selling for $50 off, meaning you can grab one for just under $200. The only catch is that you’ll have to wait a day or two for Amazon to ship it. But given how much you get in return with either of these timepieces, I don't think waiting a couple of days will be an issue.
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Both smartwatches run on watchOS, meaning you’ll enjoy the full Apple Watch experience without breaking the bank. Both are also loaded with health-tracking features, though they do miss out on ECG and blood oxygen tracking. Additionally, while the newer model supports sleep apnea detection, temperature sensing, and an Always-On display feature, the older variant lacks those. On the flip side, you get phone call support, smart notifications, and NFC, as well as direct access to the App Store on both.
You also get key safety features like Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection, plus all-day battery life with either watch. As I said, you’re truly getting a lot for your money, whether you grab the Apple Watch SE 3 for $30 off or the SE 2 for $50 less. So, don’t miss out—make your choice and secure your savings now!
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