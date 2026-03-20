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Don’t want to overspend? Me neither—that’s why I find these Apple Watch SE deals so appealing

Both the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE 3 are sweetly discounted on Amazon.

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An Apple Watch SE 2 on a wrist.
An Apple Watch SE 2 on a wrist. | Image by PhoneArena
The Apple Watch Series 11 may be disappearing fast after Amazon’s latest deal, but if you’re in the market for a budget-friendly Apple Watch, you’ll want to check out the retailer’s offers on the Apple Watch SE 3 and its predecessor, the Apple Watch SE 2.

You can currently snag the 44mm version of Apple’s latest affordable smartwatch for under $250, thanks to a $30 discount. However, if you want to save even more, the 40mm variant of the second-generation Apple Watch SE is selling for $50 off, meaning you can grab one for just under $200. The only catch is that you’ll have to wait a day or two for Amazon to ship it. But given how much you get in return with either of these timepieces, I don't think waiting a couple of days will be an issue.

Apple Watch SE 3 44mm: Save $30 on Amazon!

$30 off (11%)
Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the 44mm Apple Watch SE 3, dropping its price below $250. Given that the watch comes with almost all the features you get on the premium models, including Always-on display, sleep apnea detection, and temperature sensing, I believe this is a deal worth taking advantage of.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022): Now for under $200!

$50 off (20%)
If you want to save more, feel free to grab a brand-new 40mm Apple Watch SE (2022) for just under $200 on Amazon. This saves you $50 and lets you enjoy the full watchOS experience at a cheaper price. However, you don't get Always-On display, sleep apnea detection, and temperature sensing with this one.
Buy at Amazon

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Both smartwatches run on watchOS, meaning you’ll enjoy the full Apple Watch experience without breaking the bank. Both are also loaded with health-tracking features, though they do miss out on ECG and blood oxygen tracking. Additionally, while the newer model supports sleep apnea detection, temperature sensing, and an Always-On display feature, the older variant lacks those. On the flip side, you get phone call support, smart notifications, and NFC, as well as direct access to the App Store on both.

You also get key safety features like Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection, plus all-day battery life with either watch. As I said, you’re truly getting a lot for your money, whether you grab the Apple Watch SE 3 for $30 off or the SE 2 for $50 less. So, don’t miss out—make your choice and secure your savings now!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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