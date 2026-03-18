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At $100 off, Apple Watch Series 11 is disappearing fast from Amazon

The watch is one of the best on the market, so you definitely don't want to miss out!

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A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist.
A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist. | Image by PhoneArena

There’s one smartwatch you’re likely eyeing if you’re an Apple user with non-outdoor hobbies like gaming and watching movies, and that’s the Apple Watch Series 11. As Cupertino’s latest non-Ultra timepiece, it’s the go-to choice for most shoppers in the Apple ecosystem. And right now, this premium timepiece is selling at a generous discount on Amazon.

How generous? Well, you can snag the 46mm GPS model for less than $330, which is a whole $100 off its usual cost. And while this isn’t the biggest discount I’ve seen for this handsome fella on Amazon, it’s just $30 shy of it. Plus, the watch has been available at a lower price only once—if my price trackers are correct, of course—making the current deal absolutely worth taking advantage of, even if it’s not the "best ever."

Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm, GPS): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (23%)
Act fast and snag the 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for less than $330 on Amazon with this sweet deal. This saves you a whole $100 on one of the best smartwatches on the market right now. Loaded with features and boasting a sleek, premium design, the watch is worth every penny. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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As for what you’re getting in return, well, this is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, which means it brings a lot to the table—especially at $100 off. It has a sleek look, an aluminum case, and a scratch-resistant OLED touchscreen. This allows it to complement any attire while delivering a high-end feel and solid durability.

Since it’s more than just a pretty face, it supports all the health-tracking features you’d expect from a modern premium smartwatch. It can track your sleep and stress, take ECGs, and even has a Workout Buddy functionality, which is powered by AI and works, well, as a training buddy to motivate you during your workouts.

Beyond health tracking, it comes with safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS, all while supporting lifestyle features like NFC, phone calls, and smart notifications. And thanks to watchOS, it gives you fast and easy access to third-party apps on the App Store.

Sure, the battery lasts a day to a day and a half on a single charge, which is far from ideal, I agree, but it’s completely normal for a smartwatch like this. Not to mention, this won’t be an issue if you’re already in the habit of charging your watch before going to bed.

What I’m saying is that the Apple Watch Series 11 is worth every penny spent. The only way you can go wrong is if you aren’t rocking an iPhone or you’re an outdoor aficionado who needs a rugged watch with a week of battery life. If you don't fall into either of those camps, I suggest you act quickly and save with this deal before it’s too late!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

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