At $100 off, Apple Watch Series 11 is disappearing fast from Amazon
The watch is one of the best on the market, so you definitely don't want to miss out!
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A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist. | Image by PhoneArena
There’s one smartwatch you’re likely eyeing if you’re an Apple user with non-outdoor hobbies like gaming and watching movies, and that’s the Apple Watch Series 11. As Cupertino’s latest non-Ultra timepiece, it’s the go-to choice for most shoppers in the Apple ecosystem. And right now, this premium timepiece is selling at a generous discount on Amazon.
How generous? Well, you can snag the 46mm GPS model for less than $330, which is a whole $100 off its usual cost. And while this isn’t the biggest discount I’ve seen for this handsome fella on Amazon, it’s just $30 shy of it. Plus, the watch has been available at a lower price only once—if my price trackers are correct, of course—making the current deal absolutely worth taking advantage of, even if it’s not the "best ever."
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As for what you’re getting in return, well, this is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, which means it brings a lot to the table—especially at $100 off. It has a sleek look, an aluminum case, and a scratch-resistant OLED touchscreen. This allows it to complement any attire while delivering a high-end feel and solid durability.
Since it’s more than just a pretty face, it supports all the health-tracking features you’d expect from a modern premium smartwatch. It can track your sleep and stress, take ECGs, and even has a Workout Buddy functionality, which is powered by AI and works, well, as a training buddy to motivate you during your workouts.
Beyond health tracking, it comes with safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS, all while supporting lifestyle features like NFC, phone calls, and smart notifications. And thanks to watchOS, it gives you fast and easy access to third-party apps on the App Store.
Sure, the battery lasts a day to a day and a half on a single charge, which is far from ideal, I agree, but it’s completely normal for a smartwatch like this. Not to mention, this won’t be an issue if you’re already in the habit of charging your watch before going to bed.
What I’m saying is that the Apple Watch Series 11 is worth every penny spent. The only way you can go wrong is if you aren’t rocking an iPhone or you’re an outdoor aficionado who needs a rugged watch with a week of battery life. If you don't fall into either of those camps, I suggest you act quickly and save with this deal before it’s too late!
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