Apple shares hit an all-time record early Monday, but then came Siri AI and look out below

Siri AI is still not as good as other LLMs and equity analysts agree with us





Those who have dealt with Siri constantly referring them to website excerpts, or more recently, handing their queries over to ChatGPT, will be very impressed by Siri AI. There are times when it reverts to old behaviors such as answering a query with links to three different websites. Simply asking the question again will usually snap Siri out of it and generate an answer more in line with the new chatbot Siri.









During May, Apple shares rose 15% with the stock trading as high as $315. Last Friday, the final trading day before WWDC 2026, Apple closed at $307.40. The old saw goes, "Buy on the rumor, sell on the news," and that is exactly what happened.

Apple's shares hit a 52-week high early Monday and then collapsed





iOS 27 developer beta were able to use Siri AI, the stock had closed at $301.54, down $5.80 or 1.89%. On Monday, optimism about WWDC 2026 took Apple to a new 52-week high of $317.40 . But as Apple spoke about Siri AI at the developers conference, investors dumped the stock as the early morning bullishness melted away. By the time the dust settled and some iPhone users installing thedeveloper beta were able to use Siri AI, the stock had closed at $301.54, down $5.80 or 1.89%.



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Today, considerably more damage was done to Apple's shares as analysts and investors had the time to go through the WWDC presentation overnight. On Tuesday, Apple's stock plunged $10.99 or 3.64% to $290.55. This is Apple's lowest closing price since May 7 when it closed at $287.44.





iOS 27 is released in September. One reason why optimism over Siri AI's beta appearance quickly turned into pessimism was revealed by global investment bank Morgan Stanley. The latter said that the 180-degree reversal in the stock took place because over 850 million active iPhone units will not be able to run basic Apple Intelligence queries when stableis released in September.

These iPhone units can run Siri AI on the iOS 27 beta





At the same time, more than 1.3 billion iPhone units will not be able to use advanced Siri features. The iPhone models that will run Siri AI on the iOS 27 beta include: