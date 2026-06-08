Siri AI disappoints so far: misses appointments, returns with wrong answers, runs too slowly

If you are anything like me, you've been waiting for this day for a long time. I was going to write that it wasn't nearly as long as the number of years that Steve Jobs said he was looking forward to unveiling the iPhone when he took the stage at Macworld on January 9, 2007. On that date, Jobs told the packed convention venue that he had been looking forward to that day for two and a half years.





Well, with all of the delays that Apple has had with Siri setting an Apple vaporware record , it has been close to two years since WWDC 2024 introduced "Personal Siri." That means that Jobs waited only half a year longer to introduce the iPhone than we have been waiting for Siri AI.





Following today's WWDC keynote, I installed the iOS 27 developer beta on my iPhone 15 Pro Max and the new version of Siri was not immediately enabled. I went to the Settings menu and tapped on the Siri listing and was sent to a Siri settings page where there was a small link that read, "Try the new Siri." Tapping the link took me to a button that I pressed to join the Siri waitlist.



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iPhone 15 Pro Max . Say "Hey Siri," and a new Siri logo comes out of the Dynamic Island. Swipe down from the center of the screen to see a prompt that says "Search or Ask." I asked for the closing stock prices for And sure enough, I now have Siri AI on my. Say "Hey Siri," and a new Siri logo comes out of the Dynamic Island. Swipe down from the center of the screen to see a prompt that says "Search or Ask." I asked for the closing stock prices for AT&T T-Mobile , and Verizon and Siri answered in a box that came out of the Dynamic Island. Imagine the Dynamic Island giving birth and you'll understand what it looks like.









I've been able to tack on follow-up questions, but so far I am completely unimpressed with Siri's responses to some queries. Siri couldn't find an appointment that I had listed in my Apple Calendar. It also seems to be running slower than it should be and returned with some incorrect responses.





I do understand that this is the first day that Siri AI has been released, and it is a beta too. I will play around some more with Siri and let you know what I think.





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