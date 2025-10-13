iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple quietly ends one of its most overlooked apps – eight years later

Apple has officially discontinued its lesser-known Clips app, marking the quiet end of an experiment that never quite found its audience.

Apple Apps iPhone
Eight years after Apple launched its compact video editing app Clips, it's now been killed off

Apple gives up on Clips, it's compact video editing app for iPhone 


Apple Clips was introduced back in 2017. It is a video editing app designed for making clips for sharing on social media, but it seems like it never got that popular. The Cupertino tech giant has now given up on the app.

There's a notice on Apple's support page noting that the app is no longer being updated. On top of that, new users can no longer download it. Meanwhile, existing and former users can continue using the app and redownload it from the App Store using their Apple Account. 

Apple is also advising users that they can save clips with or without effects to their devices. It also offers links to a user guide for iMovie, which is another app for video editing by Apple, and a more popular one at that. 

Clips was promising as an app in the beginning 


When it first launched, Clips seemed like a pretty promising app. It let users create a video by putting together small vids, and the limit was 60 minutes in total, while you could put 300 individual segments. 

What’s your go-to for quick video edits?

Vote View Result

Users could also take advantage of filters, symbols, and emojis in the app. On top of that, there were also "Posters", which were full-screen text-based images that you could use as title cards. There was even a Live Title feature that could translate voices into text in 36 languages. 

Initially, the app was quite popular and reached between 500,000 and 1 million downloads within four days. However, it never made it into the App Store's top 20 app list. 

The app faced serious competition from other apps like CapCut and Meta's Edits. Social media apps themselves also have integrated video-editing tools for their users, which, for many people, made other apps less needed. 

Well, not every app can survive in the mobile app jungle 


There are quite a lot of apps for smartphones out there, and not all can become the next best thing on everyone's phone. I've actually personally never used that app or even paid attention to it, defaulting to apps like CapCut or Instagram's own, integrating video editing tools for simple posts on my social media. 

