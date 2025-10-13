Apple quietly ends one of its most overlooked apps – eight years later

Apple gives up on Clips, it's compact video editing app for iPhone

Clips was promising as an app in the beginning

When it first launched, Clips seemed like a pretty promising app. It let users create a video by putting together small vids, and the limit was 60 minutes in total, while you could put 300 individual segments.

What’s your go-to for quick video edits? iMovie CapCut Instagram/TikTok tools Premiere for iPhone Other I don't edit videos on my phone iMovie 0% CapCut 100% Instagram/TikTok tools 0% Premiere for iPhone 0% Other 0% I don't edit videos on my phone 0%

Well, not every app can survive in the mobile app jungle

There are quite a lot of apps for smartphones out there, and not all can become the next best thing on everyone's phone. I've actually personally never used that app or even paid attention to it, defaulting to apps like CapCut or Instagram's own, integrating video editing tools for simple posts on my social media.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer