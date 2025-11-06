Apple pulled iOS 26.2 beta 1 from some iPhones – and here's why you may not be able to install it

iOS 26.2 pulled for C1-equipped devices, it seems

However, not everyone who's eager to try the new features was able to do so immediately. It seems that some of the users trying to update to iOS 26 .2 developer beta 1 have had some issues installing the update.





Curiously enough, users of these devices still see the update as available. However, if they try to install it, it fails. It could be related to Apple pulling the update due to issues that could interfere with accessing cellular networks.

iOS 26.2 brings a surprising amount of tweaks and changes

I think Apple did the right thing here

iOS 26

iPhone Air

