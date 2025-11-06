Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Apple pulled iOS 26.2 beta 1 from some iPhones – and here's why you may not be able to install it

The first developer beta of iOS 26.2 has quietly disappeared for devices with the C1 modem.

Apple just started seeding the first developer beta of iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2. Curiously enough, there are reports that the update fails to install on devices equipped with the C1 modem. This could mean that the update has been pulled for these devices. 

iOS 26.2 pulled for C1-equipped devices, it seems 


The Cupertino tech giant released the iOS 26.1 stable update on Monday, and then, the company went ahead and released the first beta version of iOS 26.2 for developers the next day. 

However, not everyone who's eager to try the new features was able to do so immediately. It seems that some of the users trying to update to iOS 26.2 developer beta 1 have had some issues installing the update.


It seems that Apple has pulled iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 beta 1 for devices that sport the C1 model. These devices are the iPhone Air, the mid-range iPhone 16e, and the iPad Pro with the M5 processor. 

Curiously enough, users of these devices still see the update as available. However, if they try to install it, it fails. It could be related to Apple pulling the update due to issues that could interfere with accessing cellular networks.

iOS 26.2 brings a surprising amount of tweaks and changes 


iOS 26.2 is not a small update, despite it being just an iteration update after the bigger iOS 26, which more or less transformed the iPhone experience. The Liquid Glass design that was introduced with iOS 26 is getting some more customization options with this update, with a slider that lets you pick the exact level of transparency you want for the lock screen clock. 

You also get automatic chapters in Apple Podcasts and a more streamlined design for Apple News. On top of that, Reminders are also getting some update love from Apple with iOS 26.2 and are now getting integrated with alarms. Basically, with the new OS, you'll be able to set off an alarm along with a notification for a reminder so you don't miss important tasks. 

Apple has not said anything about the update and devices sporting the C1 modem, though. Probably, these devices are going to get the ability to install it with the second beta, which is expected to come out in the next week or two. So, if you're rocking the iPhone Air, the iPhone 16e, or the M5 iPad Pro and you want to test iOS 26.2, you'll have to wait a bit longer to try it out. Most likely, that's for the better. 

I think Apple did the right thing here


Honestly, I think Apple made the right call by pulling the iOS 26.2 beta for C1-equipped devices, even if it's a bit frustrating for people who wanted to try it early. It's always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to system updates, especially ones that could mess with something as important as your cellular connection. Imagine installing a beta and then suddenly realizing you can't make calls or use data – that would be way worse than waiting a week or two.

I get it, though – it's annoying when you're excited to test new stuff, and it just doesn't work. Apple betas are usually fun because you get to play around with the features before everyone else. Things like the new Liquid Glass tweaks and the Reminders + Alarms combo sound genuinely useful. But these are small updates compared to having a stable phone. If the update causes issues with the modem, that's a deal-breaker.

I'm pretty sure Apple will fix it quickly, maybe even by the next beta release. So yeah, if you've got an iPhone Air, 16e, or the M5 iPad Pro, just hang tight. 

