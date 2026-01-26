Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple just updated the iPhone 5s software, over 12 years after its premiere

If you’re still rocking your 12-year-old iPhone 5s, you can now update it.

Apple Software updates iPhone
A black iPhone 5s with its home screen turned on.
Apple is famous for the long software support of its devices, but today’s releases are beyond anyone’s expectations. Alongside iOS 26.2.1, the company launched updates for several older versions of iOS, including iOS 12.

The iPhone 5s gets a software update


Apple launched iOS 12.5.8 today, which is available for the 12-year-old iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6. The iPhone 5s was first launched in September 2013, while the iPhone 6 came out a year later, in September 2014.

How old was your longest-used smartphone?


In its release notes, Apple says that iOS 12.5.8 extends the certificate that would allow core features like FaceTime, iMessage, and device activation to continue to work after January 2027. That’s the first software update for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6 since a security patch, which was released in January 2023.

Not the only release



Apple also launched new versions of iOS 15, iOS 16, and iOS 18. Unlike iOS 12, those updates also seem to feature bug fixes, though Apple hasn’t listed a full list of the updates. All the new versions are the following:

  • iOS 18.7.4 and iPadOS 18.7.4
  • iOS 16.7.13 and iPadOS 16.7.13
  • iOS 15.8.6 and iPadOS 15.8.6
  • iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8

Unlike Android manufacturers, Apple doesn’t commit to specific software support periods for its devices. Due to regulatory requirements in the UK, the company has promised five years of security updates for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, its recent models usually get over five years of software updates and even longer periods with vulnerability and security fixes.

Impressive commitment


I highly doubt that there are too many people currently using an iPhone 5s, but I still admire Apple’s commitment to extending the lifespan of those devices. I have some old iPhones lying around, and I like turning them on now and then. Considering how trendy some old tech is, I wouldn’t be surprised if those updates turn out to be meaningful for someone.
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
