Apple just updated the iPhone 5s software, over 12 years after its premiere
If you’re still rocking your 12-year-old iPhone 5s, you can now update it.
Apple is famous for the long software support of its devices, but today’s releases are beyond anyone’s expectations. Alongside iOS 26.2.1, the company launched updates for several older versions of iOS, including iOS 12.
Apple launched iOS 12.5.8 today, which is available for the 12-year-old iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6. The iPhone 5s was first launched in September 2013, while the iPhone 6 came out a year later, in September 2014.
In its release notes, Apple says that iOS 12.5.8 extends the certificate that would allow core features like FaceTime, iMessage, and device activation to continue to work after January 2027. That’s the first software update for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6 since a security patch, which was released in January 2023.
Apple also launched new versions of iOS 15, iOS 16, and iOS 18. Unlike iOS 12, those updates also seem to feature bug fixes, though Apple hasn’t listed a full list of the updates. All the new versions are the following:
Unlike Android manufacturers, Apple doesn’t commit to specific software support periods for its devices. Due to regulatory requirements in the UK, the company has promised five years of security updates for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, its recent models usually get over five years of software updates and even longer periods with vulnerability and security fixes.
I highly doubt that there are too many people currently using an iPhone 5s, but I still admire Apple’s commitment to extending the lifespan of those devices. I have some old iPhones lying around, and I like turning them on now and then. Considering how trendy some old tech is, I wouldn’t be surprised if those updates turn out to be meaningful for someone.
The iPhone 5s gets a software update
How old was your longest-used smartphone?
- iOS 18.7.4 and iPadOS 18.7.4
- iOS 16.7.13 and iPadOS 16.7.13
- iOS 15.8.6 and iPadOS 15.8.6
- iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8
Impressive commitment
