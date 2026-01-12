Not that many of you are excited about the iPhone 20 Pro, but should Apple be scared?
Apple's first all-screen iPhone can't come soon enough... for only a third of a recent survey's respondents.
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Even though we're still likely around eight months away from the official announcement of an iPhone 18 family expected to include at least three members, rumors of a far more exciting iPhone 20 lineup are already piling up as well, leaving a surprisingly high number of PhoneArena readers either unimpressed or temporarily ambivalent.
That's not a very impressive result for a potentially groundbreaking iPhone
If you hate notches, bezels, hole punch designs, and "Dynamic Island" cutouts as much as I do, you were probably delighted to hear about Apple's ambitious iPhone 20 Pro plans... several times in the last few months from several sources across the web with varying historic reliability and inside knowledge.
But as it turns out, only 34.33 percent of the nearly 1,000 people that voted in a survey opened right before New Year's Eve feel truly "ready" for a reimagined iPhone with no screen cutouts, while 36.7 percent of respondents are not sure about the product just yet, and a concerning (for Apple, of course) 28.97 percent of you are left feeling nothing at the prospect I consider to be downright exhilarating.
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Does the iPhone 20 Pro sound like your kind of thing?
Oh, I'm so ready!
33.33%
I have to see it first
37.46%
No, it doesn't excite me
29.2%
Obviously, Apple is far from the only company currently working hard on making the all-screen smartphone dream a reality in the relatively near future. But many high-end Android handsets already come with virtually imperceptible bezels and the tiniest hole punch cameras we could have envisioned just a few years ago, so this move (if real) will clearly make more of a difference for iPhone users than anyone else.
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As such, I would have expected far more than 34.33 percent of our poll's participants to declare their enthusiasm and readiness for the first radically redesigned iPhone since 2022's Dynamic Island-introducing 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and something tells me the same goes for Apple's engineers and chief executives as well.
Is it too early for Apple to panic?
Probably, even though it's important to point out that the iPhone 20 Pro and 20 Pro Max are likely to be released in 2027 rather than 2028. That's because Apple is tipped to skip a number after this fall's iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max announcement to celebrate the product lineup's 20th anniversary in style, which also explains why the death of the Dynamic Island (and iPhone screen borders altogether) is expected to happen in 2027 rather than 2026.
This is one possible design route Apple could follow for next year's iPhone 20 Pro.
In short, Apple most likely still has 20 months or so to build more buzz around an uncompromising iPhone 20 Pro with a "quad-curved" screen and under-display front camera technology, which both sounds like plenty of time to get that 34.33 percent excitement score up to... at least 70 percent or so and possibly not enough time to completely change the minds of folks who don't care for the utility of such a design.
Now, I can't know that for sure, but I believe some people may not be too keen to turn their backs on screen borders, considering them essential for a comfortable user experience. Or perhaps some of you are simply afraid of change. Either way, that could explain the 28.97 percent result of the "no" option in our survey above, and it might be one of the reasons why Apple is reportedly planning to split its yearly smartphone launches in two.
I'm just speculating here, but it's possible that the game-changing iPhone 20 and 20 Pro will be followed by a "standard" iPhone 20 with a more conventional design in the spring of 2028, thus allowing Apple to cater to all possible needs and preferences (at least as far as cosmetics is concerned).
So should you reconsider your level of iPhone 20 Pro excitement?
Not necessarily. But you should take into consideration other possible upgrades before trumpeting your lack of excitement regarding the "all-screen" device.
Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 20 Pro is likely to bring key upgrades in the camera department as well. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Apple is clearly bound to celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary in more than this one (somewhat superficial) way, and if you're not sold on a zero-bezel and zero-cutout design, perhaps some substantial camera improvements will help seal the deal. Or how about more battery juice squeezed into thinner and lighter bodies?
I'll admit, I'm probably dreaming too big there, but that's the beauty of talking about a device that's still more than a year and a half away from completion. Nothing is off limits, and everything is (theoretically) possible.
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