At its lowest price ever, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is now the ultimate budget delight

Recommended For You

Galaxy Tab A11+ 128GB, LTE: Save $40 on Amazon! $40 off (14%) A limited-time deal has dropped the LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab A11+ with 128GB of storage to just under $240. This is the lowest price the slate has been available on Amazon yet. With good enough performance for day-to-day tasks and a decent display, it's a solid pick for shoppers who don't want to overspend. Plus, Samsung promises seven years of software support for this bad boy, making it a great long-term investment. Buy at Amazon

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the slate has enough horsepower to handle day-to-day tasks without any issues. It actually feels quite responsive for a tablet under the $240 mark, likely because the screen supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.Speaking of the display, you’re getting an 11-inch LCD panel with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Now, don’t expect anything glamorous here, as this is a budget device. That said, the 16:10 aspect ratio makes it a solid pick for binge-watching movies and TV series. Plus, you’ll enjoy Dolby Atmos-powered sound from the quad-speaker system on board.The best part is that Samsung promises seven years of software support for this thing, making it a great option for shoppers who tend to use their devices until they become obsolete. So, if it fits the bill, don’t miss out—save on a new Galaxy Tab A11+ at Amazon today!