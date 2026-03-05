Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
At its lowest price ever, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is now the ultimate budget delight

With seven years of software support, this is a solid long-term option.

A tablet displaying a vivid landscape scene with a person standing in a wide golden field.
Galaxy Tab A11 Plus showcasing a colorful field scene. | Image by Samsung

While I adore the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup, especially that massive 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, I don’t think anyone should break the bank on those powerhouses if they won’t actually utilize their full firepower. Instead, going for the much more affordable Galaxy Tab A11+ may be the better choice for shoppers who use their tablets for casual stuff like web browsing, scrolling Insta, and watching PhoneArena’s YouTube videos.

With a starting price of around $280 for the LTE model, Sammy’s latest budget tablet is, well, budget-friendly, so it won’t strain your wallet. Better yet, you can currently snatch it at a sweet 14% discount, slashing $40 off the cost. This means you can treat yourself to a unit with cellular connectivity for less than $240 right now. Sure, the discount might not seem massive, but it actually drops the slate to its lowest price point yet, making it a solid value. That said, this is a limited-time deal that could expire at any minute, which is why acting quickly is highly advisable.

Galaxy Tab A11+ 128GB, LTE: Save $40 on Amazon!

$40 off (14%)
A limited-time deal has dropped the LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab A11+ with 128GB of storage to just under $240. This is the lowest price the slate has been available on Amazon yet. With good enough performance for day-to-day tasks and a decent display, it's a solid pick for shoppers who don't want to overspend. Plus, Samsung promises seven years of software support for this bad boy, making it a great long-term investment.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the slate has enough horsepower to handle day-to-day tasks without any issues. It actually feels quite responsive for a tablet under the $240 mark, likely because the screen supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Speaking of the display, you’re getting an 11-inch LCD panel with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Now, don’t expect anything glamorous here, as this is a budget device. That said, the 16:10 aspect ratio makes it a solid pick for binge-watching movies and TV series. Plus, you’ll enjoy Dolby Atmos-powered sound from the quad-speaker system on board.

The best part is that Samsung promises seven years of software support for this thing, making it a great option for shoppers who tend to use their devices until they become obsolete. So, if it fits the bill, don’t miss out—save on a new Galaxy Tab A11+ at Amazon today!
