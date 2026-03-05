I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra daily: Here are the real battery life stats

I've been using the Xiaomi 17 Ultra for a while now, and one of the things that is still pleasantly impressing me to this day is the battery life delivered by the 6,800 mAh silicon-carbon cell in the back. Although it is nowhere near the largest battery around, it's still a massive one that obviously plays very well with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ticking inside this camera monster.





And while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra performs well in the PhoneArena benchmarks, nothing beats some good ol' real-life usage data. And that's precisely what I intend to showcase here—a slice of my digital life as well as my unique battery stats.





Sadly, due to Xiaomi's atrociously designed battery stats page, I will be providing you with actual battery usage from the Digital Wellbeing app itself, which is just as reliable.





Before I kick off, however, some important good-to-knows: I use automatic brightness all the time, and I don't have good battery-saving habits, so pretty much all radios and features are usually enabled on the phones I use. You won't catch me enabling the phone's battery saver unless the battery is less than 10% and I know I would need the juice.



Xiaomi 17 Ultra battery diary*





* Xiaomi 17 Ultra at 100% battery health and 6 cycles on the clock. The Balanced battery preset was used (Performance mode, Battery Saver, and Ultra Battery Saver ones are also available) .





The only oddity you might notice is the fact that I opted not to charge the phone between Wednesday and Thursday to see if it's truly a two-day phone. The answer to that is clearly yes: with my usage, I can use the phone for two days on a single charge without pampering it too much.





The daily usage as it happened





Wednesday





First day of keeping tabs on the battery life after I had successfully set the phone up just like how I wanted to, signed into all my apps, and customized it to my heart's content. This day started at 100% as the phone's Intelligent Charging feature had freshly topped up the phone fully just before my alarm rang in the morning.





You might wonder how come less battery drain got me better screen-on time on the first day, and the answer to that is crystal clear: I watched a bit too much YouTube that day, which has increased the screen time without putting a dent in the battery at all.

Thursday





This day started at 55% (accounting for a very minor loss of 3% battery level during the night), and I used the phone well down to 2%. Social media was a guilty pleasure that day, as Reddit, TikTok, and Facebook ate up the majority of my battery. A few Duolingo lessons and some general usage further completed the daily usage here.





Friday





On Friday, YouTube was once again my most used app, but Duolingo and Facebook were also on the menu, and so were TikTok and Reddit. I played around with the camera for longer than on previous days and also had to make and take some phone calls. Those two are notorious battery drainers. I also suffered a power outage and had to use the hotspot on the phone for an hour and a half.





Saturday





Curious, I didn't remember watching that much YouTube and TikTok on Saturday, but the data says otherwise. Social media truly is addictive, it seems.









Average screen time









Average screen time per 100% battery charge: 8 hours and 34 minutes

Average screen time per 80% battery charge: 6 hours and 51 minutes

51.4 minutes of screen time per 10% battery usage



Once again, for the people in the back, this is mostly indicative of my own light-to-medium usage during these days with zero pampering of the battery. I also love bright screens, so you have to assume I'd often subconsciously boost the brightness manually rather than rely on the automatic setting.



This means that you might get much better battery life numbers than the ones I have achieved with your unique usage patterns, especially if you have better battery-saving habits than me. When you average these results over the four days I kept tabs on my usage, you get the following numbers:




