Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo

I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra daily: Here are the real battery life stats

How does Xiaomi's new camera monster perform in terms of battery endurance in real life?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Editorials Xiaomi
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Person showing the USB-C port of Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Thicker than your average smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a massive battery. | Image by PhoneArena
I've been using the Xiaomi 17 Ultra for a while now, and one of the things that is still pleasantly impressing me to this day is the battery life delivered by the 6,800 mAh silicon-carbon cell in the back. Although it is nowhere near the largest battery around, it's still a massive one that obviously plays very well with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ticking inside this camera monster. 

And while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra performs well in the PhoneArena benchmarks, nothing beats some good ol' real-life usage data. And that's precisely what I intend to showcase here—a slice of my digital life as well as my unique battery stats. 

Sadly, due to Xiaomi's atrociously designed battery stats page, I will be providing you with actual battery usage from the Digital Wellbeing app itself, which is just as reliable.

Before I kick off, however, some important good-to-knows: I use automatic brightness all the time, and I don't have good battery-saving habits, so pretty much all radios and features are usually enabled on the phones I use. You won't catch me enabling the phone's battery saver unless the battery is less than 10% and I know I would need the juice. 

Recommended For You

Xiaomi 17 Ultra battery diary*


DayStarting battery levelDrainScreen time
Wednesday100%42%4h 34min
Thursday55%53%4h 19min
Friday100%79%5h 2min
Saturday100%59%5h 14 min
*Xiaomi 17 Ultra at 100% battery health and 6 cycles on the clock. The Balanced battery preset was used (Performance mode, Battery Saver, and Ultra Battery Saver ones are also available).

The only oddity you might notice is the fact that I opted not to charge the phone between Wednesday and Thursday to see if it's truly a two-day phone. The answer to that is clearly yes: with my usage, I can use the phone for two days on a single charge without pampering it too much. 

The daily usage as it happened


Wednesday


First day of keeping tabs on the battery life after I had successfully set the phone up just like how I wanted to, signed into all my apps, and customized it to my heart's content. This day started at 100% as the phone's Intelligent Charging feature had freshly topped up the phone fully just before my alarm rang in the morning. 

You might wonder how come less battery drain got me better screen-on time on the first day, and the answer to that is crystal clear: I watched a bit too much YouTube that day, which has increased the screen time without putting a dent in the battery at all. 

Thursday


This day started at 55% (accounting for a very minor loss of 3% battery level during the night), and I used the phone well down to 2%. Social media was a guilty pleasure that day, as Reddit, TikTok, and Facebook ate up the majority of my battery. A few Duolingo lessons and some general usage further completed the daily usage here. 

Friday


On Friday, YouTube was once again my most used app, but Duolingo and Facebook were also on the menu, and so were TikTok and Reddit. I played around with the camera for longer than on previous days and also had to make and take some phone calls. Those two are notorious battery drainers. I also suffered a power outage and had to use the hotspot on the phone for an hour and a half.

Saturday


Curious, I didn't remember watching that much YouTube and TikTok on Saturday, but the data says otherwise. Social media truly is addictive, it seems. 


Average screen time


When you average these results over the four days I kept tabs on my usage, you get the following numbers:

  • Average screen time per 100% battery charge: 8 hours and 34 minutes
  • Average screen time per 80% battery charge: 6 hours and 51 minutes
  • 51.4 minutes of screen time per 10% battery usage

Once again, for the people in the back, this is mostly indicative of my own light-to-medium usage during these days with zero pampering of the battery. I also love bright screens, so you have to assume I'd often subconsciously boost the brightness manually rather than rely on the automatic setting.

This means that you might get much better battery life numbers than the ones I have achieved with your unique usage patterns, especially if you have better battery-saving habits than me. 

Overall, I'm very satisfied with the endurance of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra based on my usage and would definitely recommend it for its battery life. 
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Latest News

Apple has a big iPhone 17 Pro Max problem, and this poll confirms it
Apple has a big iPhone 17 Pro Max problem, and this poll confirms it
Apple Music is adding tags to show which songs are made by AI
Apple Music is adding tags to show which songs are made by AI
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) hits record low price after 55% discount, becoming deal you can’t pass up
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) hits record low price after 55% discount, becoming deal you can’t pass up
This is your chance to grab a free 5G phone with Metro by T-Mobile
This is your chance to grab a free 5G phone with Metro by T-Mobile
I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra daily: Here are the real battery life stats
I used the Xiaomi 17 Ultra daily: Here are the real battery life stats
Save $600 with Total Wireless' iPhone 17e pre-order promo
Save $600 with Total Wireless' iPhone 17e pre-order promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless