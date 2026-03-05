Save $600 with Total Wireless' iPhone 17e pre-order promo
Now's your chance to save a total of $600 with this Total Wireless promo!
The iPhone 17e is here, and it's already available at a lower price. | Image by Apple
The next-gen iPhone has been announced just recently. But Total Wireless is already giving you a promo that's way too good to pass up. Believe it or not, the iPhone 17e can now be yours for just $299 instead of $599.99 at the carrier.
Of course, you'd have to meet certain requirements to grab this offer. First of all, you'll need to activate a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan, which costs $65 per month.
Note that you must bring your phone number in order to be eligible for the promo. Total must also verify your ID before giving you the discount. If you meet all of these criteria, you'll get $299.99 off the iPhone.
But wait — there's more! Total Wireless is also giving you $25/month of service credits for a year, which saves you an additional $300. The credits will start on your third month after signing up.
That means the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan will cost you $60/mo. for the first three months, after which you'll receive $25/mo. discount for a full year, slashing the monthly price of the plan to $35/mo.
With typical download speeds of up to 634 Mbps and upload speeds of 10-53 Mbps, Total Wireless is giving you blazing-fast and reliable connectivity wherever and whenever you need it.
The iPhone 17e comes with a compact 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a powerful A19 chip, and even MagSafe charging support.
With extras like satellite connectivity that lets you reach friends via text or access Emergency SOS even in areas without cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, the iPhone 17e gives you the essential iOS experience at a relatively affordable price.
If you're tempted by Total Wireless' iPhone 17e offer, now's the time to act. The carrier won't keep this bargain forever, so you've got a limited-time opportunity to save big.
