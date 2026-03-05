Save $600 with Total Wireless' iPhone 17e pre-order promo

Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Profile of the iPhone 17e in two colors.
The iPhone 17e is here, and it's already available at a lower price. | Image by Apple

The next-gen iPhone has been announced just recently. But Total Wireless is already giving you a promo that's way too good to pass up. Believe it or not, the iPhone 17e can now be yours for just $299 instead of $599.99 at the carrier. 

Of course, you'd have to meet certain requirements to grab this offer. First of all, you'll need to activate a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan, which costs $65 per month. 

Note that you must bring your phone number in order to be eligible for the promo. Total must also verify your ID before giving you the discount. If you meet all of these criteria, you'll get $299.99 off the iPhone. 

Pre-order the iPhone 17e at Total Wireless and save

$299
$599 99
$301 off (50%)
Bring your phone number, verify your ID, and activate a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan ($65/mo), and you can save $299.99 on the iPhone 17e. On top of that, the carrier is giving you a monthly discount of $25 (service credits) for a year, giving you an extra $300 off. In total, you can save $600 with this promo!
Pre-order at Total Wireless


But wait — there's more! Total Wireless is also giving you $25/month of service credits for a year, which saves you an additional $300. The credits will start on your third month after signing up. 

That means the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan will cost you $60/mo. for the first three months, after which you'll receive $25/mo. discount for a full year, slashing the monthly price of the plan to $35/mo. 

With the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan, you get 5G data on Verizon's network, as well as unlimited hotspot. As if that's not enough, the plan allows calling to 180 countries, roaming in Mexico, Canada, and over 30 other countries, plus texting to more than 200 countries. In addition, Total 5G+ Unlimited comes with a $10 long-distance credit to more than 120 countries. 

With typical download speeds of up to 634 Mbps and upload speeds of 10-53 Mbps, Total Wireless is giving you blazing-fast and reliable connectivity wherever and whenever you need it.

The iPhone 17e comes with a compact 6.1-inch  Super Retina XDR display, a powerful A19 chip, and even MagSafe charging support. 

With extras like satellite connectivity that lets you reach friends via text or access Emergency SOS even in areas without cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, the iPhone 17e gives you the essential iOS experience at a relatively affordable price. 

If you're tempted by Total Wireless' iPhone 17e offer, now's the time to act. The carrier won't keep this bargain forever, so you've got a limited-time opportunity to save big.
