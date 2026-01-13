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Apple's impressive 2TB iPad Pro 13 (2024) with 5G is on sale at a monumental $400 Amazon discount

You're still looking at a very expensive tablet here, but it's a little easier to afford than usual.

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Apple iPad Pro 13 (2024)
Would you ever consider paying more than $2,000 for a tablet? I'm talking about the right tablet, of course, and if your answer to my question is yes, I got just the device to recommend today.

Apple's 2024-released iPad Pro 13 is... no longer the latest and greatest jumbo-sized iPad Pro, but paradoxically, it's still without a doubt among the best tablets money can buy, especially with an overwhelming two terabytes of internal storage space and built-in 5G connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024)

$400 off (15%)
Wi-Fi 6E + 5G, 2TB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Nano-Texture Glass, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver Color
Buy at Amazon
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Do you really need that much local digital hoarding room to carry around with you on your travels, daily commute to work, at school, or in the gym? Probably not, but if you can get this top-of-the-line iPad Pro 13 (M4) variant at a colossal $400 discount, why not take advantage of the opportunity?

Keep in mind that I'm talking about a 13-inch iPad Pro model here that normally costs no less than $2,599, which means that you may still have to sell a kidney to afford the 5.1mm thin powerhouse even at a whopping $400 off. 

I'm obviously joking about sacrificing a pretty important organ in order to purchase a tech product, but if you do have a little over two thousand dollars lying around and don't know what to do with it, you will probably not regret opting for a large slate with a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display in tow, as well as nano-texture glass for enhanced clarity in challenging lighting conditions.


Under the hood, the iPad Pro 13 (M4) unsurprisingly hides a slower processor than its M5-powered sequel released a few months ago. That's definitely a bit of a problem considering how much dough you need to cough up for this (slowly) aging device, but the Apple M4 chipset is still zippier than essentially everything you can find inside the best Android tablets around.

Naturally, the iPad Pro 13 (M5) is significantly costlier than its predecessor at the time of this writing in a cellular-enabled variant with 2TB storage, and apart from the raw power upgrade, the newer 13-inch giant doesn't offer any clear benefits to justify the additional expense.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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