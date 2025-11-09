Apple Fitness+ future under review, should you prepare for a cancellation?
Apple Fitness+ isn't a big moneymaker for the company, so where does that leave its future?
Is Apple Fitness+ going to stick around, or is the health service simply not profitable enough to continue offering? Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, says that Apple Fitness+ is unlikely to be shut down, but it may actually face some internal pressure in the near future.
While Fitness+ isn’t exactly a cash cow for Apple, the service has enough users that its cancellation would result in a lot of negative press coverage and online backlash. As Gurman argues, Apple can’t shut down Fitness+ because the bad publicity would be more damaging to the company than the resources being drained by the service itself.
However, it’s not all rainbows and sunshine for Apple Fitness+. Sumbul Desai — Head of Apple Health — is adding Apple Fitness+ to her portfolio, and will now be reporting to Eddy Cue, the Services Chief at Apple.
Gurman believes that this new arrangement might mean that Fitness+ will be under pressure to improve its results. The service may be marketed a lot more heavily now. Or, what I think is more likely, Fitness+ will start picking up a lot more helpful features, organically driving sales.
As Gurman says, it’s very unlikely that Apple is going to cancel Fitness+. The monetary benefit would be insignificant, and will probably be immediately offset by the negative publicity surrounding the event.
However, if the service starts getting better and attracting more fitness enthusiasts, we might also see an increase in its $10 monthly subscription fee. According to Gurman, the service isn’t producing any real financial gains for Apple, and I fear that may be reflected by a price hike in the future.
If that does happen, Apple will have to walk a very fine line between the new services it is offering, and how much it’s charging all the new people signing up.
Fitness+ isn’t to everyone’s liking. The quirks that some users love are disliked by others, for example. What Apple can do is start offering a variety of approaches to its programs across Fitness+, to draw in as many people as possible.
