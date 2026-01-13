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Even your wallet will want to grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $70 off with this deal

With premium sound, amazing ANC, and good battery life, these are a must-have for every Galaxy user.

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A hand holding a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
       View now at Samsung  
The best earbuds for Samsung users have always been the tech giant’s Galaxy Buds Pro series. They usually offer exceptional sound, have incredible ANC, and pair seamlessly with Galaxy phones. Of course, as true Pro-grade earbuds, they cost a pretty penny. For instance, the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of $249.99, which is far from affordable.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $70 at Samsung!

$179 99
$249 99
$70 off (28%)
Samsung has knocked $70 off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, dropping them to just under $180. This makes one of the top earbud options on the market just irresistible, especially if you're a Galaxy user. So, don't hesitate—save with this deal now while you can!
Buy at Samsung
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On the bright side, Samsung’s devices often receive hefty discounts, and its earbuds are no exception. In fact, you can currently save $70 on its top-of-the-line earbuds at the official store without any trade-ins. This means you can upgrade your listening experience for just $179.99. And that is a bargain price for all the value these earphones bring to the table.

Being premium earphones, they deliver top-quality sound with the kind of punchy bass and crisp highs you'd expect from some of the best earbuds out there. If that’s not enough, they offer 360-degree audio and effective ANC, offering even bigger immersion. And for a truly tailored experience, feel free to adjust the sound to your taste via the EQ in Samsung’s Wearable app.

What about battery life? Well, the earbuds deliver on that front as well, offering up to seven hours of listening time per charge with ANC disabled. And when you factor in the case, their total playtime increases to up to 30 hours.

All in all, if you’ve been in the market for new high-end earbuds and are a Samsung phone user, I believe you can’t go wrong with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $70 off. If you think the same way, tap the deal button in this article and save now before it’s too late!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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