Even your wallet will want to grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $70 off with this deal
With premium sound, amazing ANC, and good battery life, these are a must-have for every Galaxy user.
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Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of $249.99, which is far from affordable.The best earbuds for Samsung users have always been the tech giant’s Galaxy Buds Pro series. They usually offer exceptional sound, have incredible ANC, and pair seamlessly with Galaxy phones. Of course, as true Pro-grade earbuds, they cost a pretty penny. For instance, the latest
On the bright side, Samsung’s devices often receive hefty discounts, and its earbuds are no exception. In fact, you can currently save $70 on its top-of-the-line earbuds at the official store without any trade-ins. This means you can upgrade your listening experience for just $179.99. And that is a bargain price for all the value these earphones bring to the table.
What about battery life? Well, the earbuds deliver on that front as well, offering up to seven hours of listening time per charge with ANC disabled. And when you factor in the case, their total playtime increases to up to 30 hours.
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On the bright side, Samsung’s devices often receive hefty discounts, and its earbuds are no exception. In fact, you can currently save $70 on its top-of-the-line earbuds at the official store without any trade-ins. This means you can upgrade your listening experience for just $179.99. And that is a bargain price for all the value these earphones bring to the table.
Being premium earphones, they deliver top-quality sound with the kind of punchy bass and crisp highs you'd expect from some of the best earbuds out there. If that’s not enough, they offer 360-degree audio and effective ANC, offering even bigger immersion. And for a truly tailored experience, feel free to adjust the sound to your taste via the EQ in Samsung’s Wearable app.
What about battery life? Well, the earbuds deliver on that front as well, offering up to seven hours of listening time per charge with ANC disabled. And when you factor in the case, their total playtime increases to up to 30 hours.
All in all, if you’ve been in the market for new high-end earbuds and are a Samsung phone user, I believe you can’t go wrong with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $70 off. If you think the same way, tap the deal button in this article and save now before it’s too late!
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