Amazon drops the latest Apple Watch Series 11 to a new record-low price
Act fast and save before the deal disappears!
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Apple Watch Series 11.There’s probably only one smartwatch on your shortlist right now if you’re an Apple user and are looking for a premium smartwatch but don’t want to overspend on the Ultra models, and that is the
But here’s the kicker—the Apple Watch Series 11 has never been so heavily discounted. It was on sale for $70 off during Black Friday, so even at the year’s biggest shopping event, it wasn’t selling for $100 off. That makes Amazon’s current deal one you definitely don’t want to pass up.
As for the watch itself, well, it’s Apple’s latest flagship timepiece for non-outdoor aficionados, which means it ticks all the right boxes, including a plethora of health-tracking features like stress and sleep tracking and even an AI-powered workout buddy. Of course, key safety functionalities such as Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS are also present. And since the watch runs on watchOS, it gives you access to third-party apps in addition to supporting NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and phone calls.
Well, my fellow deal hunter, now is the time to act and get this high-end timepiece. Amazon is selling it at a sweet $100 discount, allowing you to grab one for under $300. And while the deal is for the 42mm GPS model, most of the other variants of this bad boy are available at the same discount, so that you can get the version that best matches your taste, needs, and budget.
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But here’s the kicker—the Apple Watch Series 11 has never been so heavily discounted. It was on sale for $70 off during Black Friday, so even at the year’s biggest shopping event, it wasn’t selling for $100 off. That makes Amazon’s current deal one you definitely don’t want to pass up.
As for the watch itself, well, it’s Apple’s latest flagship timepiece for non-outdoor aficionados, which means it ticks all the right boxes, including a plethora of health-tracking features like stress and sleep tracking and even an AI-powered workout buddy. Of course, key safety functionalities such as Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS are also present. And since the watch runs on watchOS, it gives you access to third-party apps in addition to supporting NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and phone calls.
I think this bad boy’s only downside is its battery life, which, like all other non-Ultra Apple Watches, can require charging every day or every other day. But this shouldn’t be an issue if you’re already accustomed to placing your smartwatch to charge overnight. Therefore, I think the Apple Watch Series 11 is an absolute no-brainer for shoppers this Christmas season. So, if you agree and it fits the bill, be sure to save with this deal now while you can!
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