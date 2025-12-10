Amazon drops the latest Apple Watch Series 11 to a new record-low price

Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm]: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (25%) A new deal on Amazon lets you snag the 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 11 for $100 off its price. This means you can get this bad boy for just under $300. Other models are also selling at the same discount. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Series 11

But here’s the kicker—thehas never been so heavily discounted. It was on sale for $70 off during Black Friday, so even at the year’s biggest shopping event, it wasn’t selling for $100 off. That makes Amazon’s current deal one you definitely don’t want to pass up.As for the watch itself, well, it’s Apple’s latest flagship timepiece for non-outdoor aficionados, which means it ticks all the right boxes, including a plethora of health-tracking features like stress and sleep tracking and even an AI-powered workout buddy. Of course, key safety functionalities such as Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS are also present. And since the watch runs on watchOS, it gives you access to third-party apps in addition to supporting NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and phone calls.I think this bad boy’s only downside is its battery life, which, like all other non-Ultra Apple Watches, can require charging every day or every other day. But this shouldn’t be an issue if you’re already accustomed to placing your smartwatch to charge overnight. Therefore, I think theis an absolute no-brainer for shoppers this Christmas season. So, if you agree and it fits the bill, be sure to save with this deal now while you can!