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Amazon drops the latest Apple Watch Series 11 to a new record-low price

Act fast and save before the deal disappears!

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An Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist.
       View now at Amazon  
There’s probably only one smartwatch on your shortlist right now if you’re an Apple user and are looking for a premium smartwatch but don’t want to overspend on the Ultra models, and that is the Apple Watch Series 11.

Well, my fellow deal hunter, now is the time to act and get this high-end timepiece. Amazon is selling it at a sweet $100 discount, allowing you to grab one for under $300. And while the deal is for the 42mm GPS model, most of the other variants of this bad boy are available at the same discount, so that you can get the version that best matches your taste, needs, and budget.

Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm]: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
A new deal on Amazon lets you snag the 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 11 for $100 off its price. This means you can get this bad boy for just under $300. Other models are also selling at the same discount. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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But here’s the kicker—the Apple Watch Series 11 has never been so heavily discounted. It was on sale for $70 off during Black Friday, so even at the year’s biggest shopping event, it wasn’t selling for $100 off. That makes Amazon’s current deal one you definitely don’t want to pass up.

As for the watch itself, well, it’s Apple’s latest flagship timepiece for non-outdoor aficionados, which means it ticks all the right boxes, including a plethora of health-tracking features like stress and sleep tracking and even an AI-powered workout buddy. Of course, key safety functionalities such as Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS are also present. And since the watch runs on watchOS, it gives you access to third-party apps in addition to supporting NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, and phone calls.

I think this bad boy’s only downside is its battery life, which, like all other non-Ultra Apple Watches, can require charging every day or every other day. But this shouldn’t be an issue if you’re already accustomed to placing your smartwatch to charge overnight. Therefore, I think the Apple Watch Series 11 is an absolute no-brainer for shoppers this Christmas season. So, if you agree and it fits the bill, be sure to save with this deal now while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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