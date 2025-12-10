Galaxy S26 may miss a major camera upgrade, and the real story goes deeper than leaks suggest

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26's lack of camera upgrades could be in favor of a steady price

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

According to the report, Samsung had wanted and had planned an upgrade for the camera setup for the S26 , which was also going to come with a higher price. But Samsung apparently changed its decision.





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Galaxy S26





Do you think Samsung made the right call with the Galaxy S26? Yes, keeping the price steady matters 10.2% No, I wanted real camera upgrades 75.51% Depends on what other features we get 12.24% Not sure yet 2.04% Vote 98 Votes





Delay because of that last-minute change

Galaxy S26

S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Edge

Galaxy S26 series: will there be enough reason to get excited?

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