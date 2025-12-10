Exquisite Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones get a hefty discount for the holidays
With their lavish design and top-quality sound, these are a solid pick if you're after premium headphones.
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The retailer has slashed a whopping $158 off the model in Gold Tone, allowing bargain hunters to score a pair for just under $592. And while I agree this is still far from affordable, you can’t argue that it’s a much better price compared to the headphones’ usual cost of about $750. Furthermore, they are a true Bang & Olufsen audio product, which means you’re in for a treat when going for these bad boys.
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For instance, they offer top-quality sound, which you can fine-tune to your exquisite taste via the EQ in their Bang & Olufsen companion app. They’re also light and incredibly comfy, making them perfect for long listening sessions. “How long?” You’d ask. Well, with ANC turned on, they deliver up to 30 hours of playtime. With it turned off, however, you should enjoy up to 40 hours of playback before needing a top-up.
Speaking of their ANC, the active noise canceling here does a solid job at stopping pesky noises. That said, it’s not among the best on the market, which, honestly, is a shame given the hefty price tag. Therefore, if ANC is your top priority, I can’t recommend these to you as much as it pains me to say.
So, should you buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX with this deal? Well, I think you should give these a chance if you’re after sleek-looking premium headphones with a comfy, lightweight design, and a great soundstage. On the other hand, if ANC is the most important thing you’re after, I believe you’ll be better off with Sony’s WH-1000XM6 or Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra cans.
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