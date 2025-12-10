Exquisite Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones get a hefty discount for the holidays





Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Black Gold Tone: Save $158! $158 off (21%) Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay HX headphones in Gold Tone are now available for just under $592 on Amazon, a $158 discount that makes them a standout deal. Known for their superb audio quality, advanced noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery, these headphones combine luxury design with everyday practicality. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



For instance, they offer top-quality sound, which you can fine-tune to your exquisite taste via the EQ in their Bang & Olufsen companion app. They’re also light and incredibly comfy, making them perfect for long listening sessions. “How long?” You’d ask. Well, with ANC turned on, they deliver up to 30 hours of playtime. With it turned off, however, you should enjoy up to 40 hours of playback before needing a top-up.



Speaking of their ANC, the active noise canceling here does a solid job at stopping pesky noises. That said, it’s not among the best on the market, which, honestly, is a shame given the hefty price tag. Therefore, if ANC is your top priority, I can’t recommend these to you as much as it pains me to say.



So, should you buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX with this deal? Well, I think you should give these a chance if you’re after sleek-looking premium headphones with a comfy, lightweight design, and a great soundstage. On the other hand, if ANC is the most important thing you’re after, I believe you’ll be better off with Sony’s For instance, they offer top-quality sound, which you can fine-tune to your exquisite taste via the EQ in their Bang & Olufsen companion app. They’re also light and incredibly comfy, making them perfect for long listening sessions. “How long?” You’d ask. Well, with ANC turned on, they deliver up to 30 hours of playtime. With it turned off, however, you should enjoy up to 40 hours of playback before needing a top-up.Speaking of their ANC, the active noise canceling here does a solid job at stopping pesky noises. That said, it’s not among the best on the market, which, honestly, is a shame given the hefty price tag. Therefore, if ANC is your top priority, I can’t recommend these to you as much as it pains me to say.So, should you buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX with this deal? Well, I think you should give these a chance if you’re after sleek-looking premium headphones with a comfy, lightweight design, and a great soundstage. On the other hand, if ANC is the most important thing you’re after, I believe you’ll be better off with Sony’s WH-1000XM6 or Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra cans.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

In the market for a new set of premium headphones? Well, Christmas is coming, and retailers are embracing the Christmas spirit, offering hefty discounts on high-end headphones. One of the deals that I like the most is Amazon’s offer on the lavish Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX.The retailer has slashed a whopping $158 off the model in Gold Tone, allowing bargain hunters to score a pair for just under $592. And while I agree this is still far from affordable, you can’t argue that it’s a much better price compared to the headphones’ usual cost of about $750. Furthermore, they are a true Bang & Olufsen audio product, which means you’re in for a treat when going for these bad boys.