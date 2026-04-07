Apple accused of scraping millions of YouTube videos, and the irony is brutal
Apple is the latest company accused of scraping YouTube without permission.
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Apple Intelligence has been a rough chapter for Apple. | Image by Getty Images / Composition by PhoneArena
Apple's AI efforts haven't exactly been a confidence booster lately, and this new development does nothing to change that. A proposed class action lawsuit accuses the company of scraping millions of YouTube videos to train an AI model. For a company that made privacy its whole personality, that's quite the look.
A new report reveals three YouTube channels (Ted Entertainment, Matt Fisher, and Golfholics) have filed a lawsuit claiming Apple bypassed YouTube's anti-scraping protections to download millions of videos. The alleged purpose was training a video generation AI model described in a research paper Apple published in late 2024.
What makes this bigger than just Apple is how the dataset actually works. Panda-70M doesn't contain the videos themselves. It's more like a detailed map pointing to someone else's content. But downloading and using those videos still means getting around YouTube's protections, and that's exactly what the lawsuit alleges.
So we're looking at a company that fell behind, scrambled to close the gap, and allegedly cut corners on where it got its training data. All while telling you that privacy is a fundamental human right.
Three YouTube creators take Apple to court
A new report reveals three YouTube channels (Ted Entertainment, Matt Fisher, and Golfholics) have filed a lawsuit claiming Apple bypassed YouTube's anti-scraping protections to download millions of videos. The alleged purpose was training a video generation AI model described in a research paper Apple published in late 2024.
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That study references something called Panda-70M, a massive index of YouTube videos organized by URL, video ID, and timestamp. The plaintiffs say their content appears more than 500 times in the dataset, and they want to represent all creators in a similar situation.
The dataset loophole exploited
Apple Intelligence branding on iPhones. | Image by Apple
What makes this bigger than just Apple is how the dataset actually works. Panda-70M doesn't contain the videos themselves. It's more like a detailed map pointing to someone else's content. But downloading and using those videos still means getting around YouTube's protections, and that's exactly what the lawsuit alleges.
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Apple isn't alone in this, either. Amazon and OpenAI face nearly identical suits over the same dataset. It's becoming an industry-wide pattern: tech companies treating creator content as free AI fuel and hoping nobody pushes back.
Apple has been here before, too. Back in 2024, it was revealed that the company used YouTube subtitles without permission to train open-source AI models.
The core issue is that the AI industry has a training data problem. As companies race to build better models, scraping publicly available content is clearly winning over licensing it.
When it comes to AI companies using online content for training, where do you draw the line?
Creators and publishers are fighting back
The core issue is that the AI industry has a training data problem. As companies race to build better models, scraping publicly available content is clearly winning over licensing it.
Publishers already started pushing back against Apple's web crawlers, and now individual creators are joining them. Basically, the AI features on your phone are being built on content that creators never agreed to hand over.
What makes Apple's involvement especially awkward is that it's still playing catch-up in AI. Apple Intelligence has had a rough go, between delayed features, broken promises, and even shareholder lawsuits. The company keeps losing top AI researchers to competitors, and its own leadership has admitted they were late to AI.
Apple can't afford this kind of irony
What makes Apple's involvement especially awkward is that it's still playing catch-up in AI. Apple Intelligence has had a rough go, between delayed features, broken promises, and even shareholder lawsuits. The company keeps losing top AI researchers to competitors, and its own leadership has admitted they were late to AI.
So we're looking at a company that fell behind, scrambled to close the gap, and allegedly cut corners on where it got its training data. All while telling you that privacy is a fundamental human right.
I don't think Apple is uniquely guilty, because again, Amazon and OpenAI face the same accusations. But when privacy is your brand, a lawsuit like this lands harder than it would for anyone else.
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