Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Apple accused of scraping millions of YouTube videos, and the irony is brutal

Apple is the latest company accused of scraping YouTube without permission.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple iPhone
A contemplative image of Tim Cook showing the Apple Intelligence logo alongside him, deep in thought
Apple Intelligence has been a rough chapter for Apple. | Image by Getty Images / Composition by PhoneArena
Apple's AI efforts haven't exactly been a confidence booster lately, and this new development does nothing to change that. A proposed class action lawsuit accuses the company of scraping millions of YouTube videos to train an AI model. For a company that made privacy its whole personality, that's quite the look.

Three YouTube creators take Apple to court


A new report reveals three YouTube channels (Ted Entertainment, Matt Fisher, and Golfholics) have filed a lawsuit claiming Apple bypassed YouTube's anti-scraping protections to download millions of videos. The alleged purpose was training a video generation AI model described in a research paper Apple published in late 2024.

Recommended For You

That study references something called Panda-70M, a massive index of YouTube videos organized by URL, video ID, and timestamp. The plaintiffs say their content appears more than 500 times in the dataset, and they want to represent all creators in a similar situation.

The dataset loophole exploited

Apple Intelligence promotional image showing five iPhones displaying various AI features
Apple Intelligence branding on iPhones. | Image by Apple

What makes this bigger than just Apple is how the dataset actually works. Panda-70M doesn't contain the videos themselves. It's more like a detailed map pointing to someone else's content. But downloading and using those videos still means getting around YouTube's protections, and that's exactly what the lawsuit alleges.

Recommended For You

Apple isn't alone in this, either. Amazon and OpenAI face nearly identical suits over the same dataset. It's becoming an industry-wide pattern: tech companies treating creator content as free AI fuel and hoping nobody pushes back.

Apple has been here before, too. Back in 2024, it was revealed that the company used YouTube subtitles without permission to train open-source AI models.

When it comes to AI companies using online content for training, where do you draw the line?
0 Votes

Creators and publishers are fighting back


The core issue is that the AI industry has a training data problem. As companies race to build better models, scraping publicly available content is clearly winning over licensing it.

Publishers already started pushing back against Apple's web crawlers, and now individual creators are joining them. Basically, the AI features on your phone are being built on content that creators never agreed to hand over.

Apple can't afford this kind of irony


What makes Apple's involvement especially awkward is that it's still playing catch-up in AI. Apple Intelligence has had a rough go, between delayed features, broken promises, and even shareholder lawsuits. The company keeps losing top AI researchers to competitors, and its own leadership has admitted they were late to AI.

So we're looking at a company that fell behind, scrambled to close the gap, and allegedly cut corners on where it got its training data. All while telling you that privacy is a fundamental human right.

I don't think Apple is uniquely guilty, because again, Amazon and OpenAI face the same accusations. But when privacy is your brand, a lawsuit like this lands harder than it would for anyone else.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level

Latest News

New renders confirm Sony is finally redesigning its flagship smartphone
New renders confirm Sony is finally redesigning its flagship smartphone
Apple accused of scraping millions of YouTube videos, and the irony is brutal
Apple accused of scraping millions of YouTube videos, and the irony is brutal
Forget "iPhone Fold," Apple reportedly has a better name in mind for its upcoming foldable
Forget "iPhone Fold," Apple reportedly has a better name in mind for its upcoming foldable
Galaxy device users can check out these changes made to the Samsung Weather app
Galaxy device users can check out these changes made to the Samsung Weather app
Let's play Call of Duty: Mobile together!
Let's play Call of Duty: Mobile together!
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices just leaked, and they say your wallet can relax
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices just leaked, and they say your wallet can relax