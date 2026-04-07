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Let's play Call of Duty: Mobile together!

Join us for a session of high-octane action with Call of Duty: Mobile – play with and against PhoneArena!

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Call of Duty: Mobile game session
Call of Duty: Mobile | Image by Activision
About a week ago we shared our plan to host a gaming session with (against?) our community and asked you which game you'd prefer to play. The choice was between Brawl Stars, Call of Duty: Mobile and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

We ran that poll everywhere: here at PhoneArena, on our Instagram and Facebook channels, as well as on YouTube. And each time, you made it clear: we should play Call of Duty: Mobile. Well, you got it!

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The next step is for all of us to get into the new PhoneArena Gaming Discord server (press the button above) so we can streamline communication and keep everything organized.

We'll be hosting the first-ever PhoneArena Gaming community event on Saturday, April 25. This gives us all enough time to prepare for the action – we'll be streaming the event for everyone who'd like to watch instead of play, so even if you don't feel like playing, it'll still be a lot of fun to be there!

We'll keep you posted on the progress as we get closer to event day, but don't waste time – get Call of Duty: Mobile on your phone if you don't have it yet. Most of us aren't particularly amazing at the game, so a few practice matches should be more than enough to get up to speed. We'll be playing to win, but having fun will be the primary objective!

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If you have any questions, feel free to post in the comments or just message us on Discord.

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Rad Slavov Editor-in-Chief
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.
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