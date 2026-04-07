Let's play Call of Duty: Mobile together!

About a week ago we shared our plan to host a gaming session with (against?) our community and asked you which game you'd prefer to play. The choice was between Brawl Stars, Call of Duty: Mobile and League of Legends: Wild Rift.





We ran that poll everywhere: here at PhoneArena, on our Instagram and Facebook channels, as well as on YouTube. And each time, you made it clear: we should play Call of Duty: Mobile. Well, you got it!



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The next step is for all of us to get into the new PhoneArena Gaming Discord server (press the button above) so we can streamline communication and keep everything organized.





We'll be hosting the first-ever PhoneArena Gaming community event on Saturday, April 25 . This gives us all enough time to prepare for the action – we'll be streaming the event for everyone who'd like to watch instead of play, so even if you don't feel like playing, it'll still be a lot of fun to be there!









Recommended For You If you have any questions, feel free to post in the comments or just message us on Discord. If you have any questions, feel free to post in the comments or just message us on Discord.





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We'll keep you posted on the progress as we get closer to event day, but don't waste time – get Call of Duty: Mobile on your phone if you don't have it yet. Most of us aren't particularly amazing at the game, so a few practice matches should be more than enough to get up to speed. We'll be playing to win, but having fun will be the primary objective!