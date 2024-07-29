Android 15 Beta 4 removes Pixel Buds Pro active noise controls from redesigned volume menu
Up Next:
In the Android 15 Beta 4 update, Google's Material You redesign has revamped the Volume menu, but unfortunately, it's missing controls for Pixel Buds Pro. Previously, users could conveniently access noise cancellation and transparency settings directly from the volume slider, but this feature has disappeared in the beta version.
One notable absence in the new Volume menu is the section for Active Noise Controls, which allowed for seamless switching between Noise Cancellation, Transparency, and turning off Noise Control. This feature was particularly useful for adjusting audio settings on the fly without having to navigate through multiple menus.
Android 14 volume menu controls versus Android 15 Beta 4 | Images credit — PiunikaWeb
Despite the setback with the missing controls, the Material You redesign of the Volume menu does have some positive aspects. The new design is visually appealing and aligns with the overall aesthetic of Android 15. The Spatial Audio button, with its delightful animations, adds a touch of interactivity to the menu.
As of now, users can only access the Pixel Buds Pro settings by navigating through a longer route: opening Quick Settings, tapping the Bluetooth Tile, and then accessing the full settings page by clicking on the gear icon. This workaround is less intuitive and requires additional steps, which can be inconvenient for users who frequently adjust their noise control settings.
It's worth noting that this issue is specific to the Android 15 Beta 4 update, and it's possible that Google may address this in future updates before the final release. While the Android 15 Beta 4 update brings several improvements, the missing Pixel Buds Pro controls in the Volume menu are a significant letdown. We eagerly await a fix from Google, as this feature was a convenient and essential part of the user experience.
However, the loss of Pixel Buds Pro controls is a significant drawback for users who rely on quick access to these settings. In the current beta version, the only available option is a Spatial Audio button, which controls audio animation. While this feature is visually appealing, it doesn't compensate for the missing functionality of adjusting noise control settings.
As of now, users can only access the Pixel Buds Pro settings by navigating through a longer route: opening Quick Settings, tapping the Bluetooth Tile, and then accessing the full settings page by clicking on the gear icon. This workaround is less intuitive and requires additional steps, which can be inconvenient for users who frequently adjust their noise control settings.
It's worth noting that this issue is specific to the Android 15 Beta 4 update, and it's possible that Google may address this in future updates before the final release. While the Android 15 Beta 4 update brings several improvements, the missing Pixel Buds Pro controls in the Volume menu are a significant letdown. We eagerly await a fix from Google, as this feature was a convenient and essential part of the user experience.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: