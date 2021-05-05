Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially happening in June

Amazon released its quarterly earnings report last Thursday and the company is doing just fine. How fine? $108.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 alone, and that's without any big shopping events like Black Friday or Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?





CNET Speaking of Prime Day, last year's edition was delayed until October due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition will be moving back to an earlier timeline. On a recent press call (via) Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening in June.





The exact date hasn't been revealed, although Olsavsky did mention the following: "We are going to do it on a date where we think it'll get more attention for our customers, and also for our vendors."