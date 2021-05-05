Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially happening in June

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
May 05, 2021, 11:04 AM
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially happening in June
Amazon released its quarterly earnings report last Thursday and the company is doing just fine. How fine? $108.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 alone, and that's without any big shopping events like Black Friday or Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?


Speaking of Prime Day, last year's edition was delayed until October due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition will be moving back to an earlier timeline. On a recent press call (via CNET) Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening in June. 

The exact date hasn't been revealed, although Olsavsky did mention the following: "We are going to do it on a date where we think it'll get more attention for our customers, and also for our vendors."

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be the perfect opportunity for you to score good deals on all kinds of products including Apple Prime Day deals and Prime Day discounts on Amazon Echo and Kindle products, as well as offers on phones for Prime Day


To participate in Prime Day 2021, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership. However, the Prime Day offers won't be limited to Amazon. If you'd rather shop elsewhere, keep an eye out for Walmart deals on Prime Day and Best Buy Prime Day sales

