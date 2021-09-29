Amazon launches kids-oriented video-calling device

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon introduced a couple of new products this week, including a rather unusual device aimed at children: Amazon Glow. It can be used as an interactive projector or video-calling device and costs $250 (for a limited time).
The Glow comes with a mat, mat case, one year of complimentary access to Amazon Kids+ and Tangram Bits, as well as a two-year worry-free guarantee so that Amazon can replace the device if your kid breaks it.
The device features an 8-inch display and a 19-inch touch-sensitive, projected space. Amazon Glow includes a scanning feature to allow kids to turn a toy into a custom jigsaw by smashing the digital scan of the toy into virtual pieces and reassemble.
Parents can interact with the Amazon Glow remotely using the mobile app with the same name, or via the Amazon Parent Dashboard where they can manage the contact list. The cameras and mics can also be disabled by closing the privacy shutter.
The Glow works with a free mobile app on iOS and Android and comes packed with classic games like Chess, Checkers, Go Fish, and Memory Match that can be projected and interacted with.