Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display

Daniel Petrov
By
0
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
Amazon just announced its next smart display with Alexa iteration - the Echo Show 15 - which is powered by the second generation of its neural AI processor, dubbed the AZ2. With a large display, and a brand new Alexa widgets interface, the Echo Show 15 could quickly turn into a hub for your family's communications.

Echo Show 15 specs and features


Echo Show 15 has a huge 15.6" display that can be set in either a portrait or landscape orientation. Powered by the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, it's much faster than the Echo Show 10 and older devices with the AZ1 that just gained on-device speech processing for the privacy-conscious.

The AZ2 is a quad-core chip that can do 22x operations per second of the AZ1, and is, of course, supporting the on-device voice recognition that Amazon just announced, but can also concurrently work on computer vision workloads.

The AZ2 can thus let Echo Show 15 recognize someone that is signed up for the new visual ID feature while it processes their requests. There is 1080p video stream support so that you can use the Echo Show 15 to watch news, TV shows and movies from major streaming services to which Amazon is soon adding SLING TV as well.

Needless to say, the digital photo frame feature is also available on the Echo Show 15 but you can also now display a bunch of Alexa widgets that you can set up to show various household information:

  • Shared Calendar: Add events and the whole family can see them in one aggregated view.
  • Sticky Notes: Ask Alexa to leave a note of encouragement, or tell your family when you’ll be home for dinner.
  • Smart Home Favorites: View and control your favorite smart home devices in one place.
  • Picture-in-Picture: View live camera feeds while listening to music, following a recipe, or doing other things on Echo Show 15.

Echo Show 15 price and release date



Amazon has priced the Echo Show 15 at $249.99, making it its most expensive smart display which is also the largest. The Echo Show 15 will be available for purchase "soon."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
by Alan Friedman,  2
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private
iPhone 13: I hate that you'll love Apple's recycled iPhone 12 Pro
by Martin Filipov,  0
iPhone 13: I hate that you'll love Apple's recycled iPhone 12 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless