The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display0
Echo Show 15 specs and features
The AZ2 is a quad-core chip that can do 22x operations per second of the AZ1, and is, of course, supporting the on-device voice recognition that Amazon just announced, but can also concurrently work on computer vision workloads.
Needless to say, the digital photo frame feature is also available on the Echo Show 15 but you can also now display a bunch of Alexa widgets that you can set up to show various household information:
- Shared Calendar: Add events and the whole family can see them in one aggregated view.
- Sticky Notes: Ask Alexa to leave a note of encouragement, or tell your family when you’ll be home for dinner.
- Smart Home Favorites: View and control your favorite smart home devices in one place.
- Picture-in-Picture: View live camera feeds while listening to music, following a recipe, or doing other things on Echo Show 15.
Echo Show 15 price and release date
Amazon has priced the Echo Show 15 at $249.99, making it its most expensive smart display which is also the largest. The Echo Show 15 will be available for purchase "soon."