This Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra feature is so goated that other brands are already looking to copy it

Recommended For You In case you are hearing about it for the first time, you can understand it as an alternative to the privacy screen protectors that we often install on our smartphones. Similar to those protectors, the feature will make sure that the screen appears completely black to anyone who tries to sneak a peek at your smartphone to check out the content you are looking at.









The post further mentions that the feature will work at the hardware level, indicating that manufacturers will rely on display technology to reduce visibility from off angles. This is the same approach Samsung is using in its upcoming Ultra model.



Which Chinese flagship smartphones could launch around September?

Privacy Display #SamsungS26Ultra pic.twitter.com/ucPDvdnYzr — Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) February 22, 2026



September is still months away, so it would be a bit hard to say with certainty which Chinese phones could launch around that time frame. However, if I have to take a wild guess, we could see the launch of the



For reference, the privacy display feature relies on new OLED panel hardware called Flex Magic Pixel, which is believed to be exclusive to the Ultra variant. This is likely the reason why this feature won't be available on other models in the upcoming Galaxy S lineup.September is still months away, so it would be a bit hard to say with certainty which Chinese phones could launch around that time frame. However, if I have to take a wild guess, we could see the launch of the Xiaomi 18 and the vivo x500 series sometime around September this year. I am saying so because their respective predecessors (Xiaomi 17 and vivo x300 ) were unveiled around the same time the previous year.

Other than these, we could also expect the launch of the OnePlus 16, Honor Magic 10 series, iQOO 16, Oppo Find X10 lineup, and a few other Chinese flagships around the same time. It will be interesting to see which or how many of these upcoming devices actually come up with their own privacy display-like capability.





Actually a must-have feature

These days, every other smartphone comes with incredible specifications. That's why innovative features like privacy displays have become really important, and I believe this is what will act as a differentiator in upcoming phones. The best part about it is the number of customization options it will reportedly offer, instead of simply protecting you from shoulder surfers, which a third-party privacy screen protector could also do.



Leaked images suggest that you would be able to configure it to make the entire screen invisible from off angles or even a particular part of the screen, like the notification pop-up area. Sahil Karoul, who is a popular tech YouTuber, also recently shared a video of this upcoming feature in action. The video suggests that there will reportedly be two options: the basic privacy display and maximum privacy protection.

Samsung will definitely talk a lot about this at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is going to happen on February 25. All that said, I am really looking forward to seeing this tech getting adopted in more smartphones. I'm a Pixel fan, so I really hope that Google also comes up with something similar in its upcoming Pixel series.

