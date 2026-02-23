Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
Things have gotten out of hand!
1comment
Many of us dislike door-to-door solicitation, but this is sheer evil. | Image by PhoneArena
You may think you have a bad day – and you might have a legit reason to worry – but at least nobody is shooting at you. I hope so.
Which is precisely what happened to three door-to-door AT&T solicitors mere days ago at Providence Townhomes, Brandon (in the sunny state of Florida). We're not talking about a deranged person shooting their gun in the air once or twice – that would be horrifying enough – but a real, shocking chase down the streets.
Thankfully, all three AT&T solicitors are alive, but one has been injured. The incident took place last week. According to reports, Reginald McGee, 38, encountered the AT&T sales team as they were going door-to-door. The unfortunate group consisted of two women and a man.
Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after receiving emergency calls. When officers arrived, they found the injured solicitor near one of the townhomes. The victim was conscious and able to provide a brief description of the suspect.
Officers immediately searched the surrounding area and located McGee next to a nearby residence. Body camera footage shows deputies taking him into custody without further incident.
Initially, McGee reportedly claimed self-defense. However, authorities say he later admitted to chasing the solicitors and firing the weapon.
The injured solicitor was transported to a local hospital. Police said the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, calf, and foot. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
McGee was arrested and booked on several charges, including discharging a firearm in public, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and attempted second-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.
Which is precisely what happened to three door-to-door AT&T solicitors mere days ago at Providence Townhomes, Brandon (in the sunny state of Florida). We're not talking about a deranged person shooting their gun in the air once or twice – that would be horrifying enough – but a real, shocking chase down the streets.
How the accident happened
Thankfully, all three AT&T solicitors are alive, but one has been injured. The incident took place last week. According to reports, Reginald McGee, 38, encountered the AT&T sales team as they were going door-to-door. The unfortunate group consisted of two women and a man.
Investigators say McGee, who is now arrested, began shouting at the solicitors and pursued them down the street. Witness accounts and surveillance recordings indicate he yelled threats while chasing them. During the confrontation, he allegedly pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots.
Recommended For You
Police later reviewed security footage from the area. The recordings captured the sound of repeated gunfire along with screams and calls for help. Reports indicate that at least ten shots were heard.
Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after receiving emergency calls. When officers arrived, they found the injured solicitor near one of the townhomes. The victim was conscious and able to provide a brief description of the suspect.
What's your experience with telco solicitors?
They caught the perpetrator
McGee allegedly confessed to chasing down three salespeople and threatening to kill them. | Image by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Officers immediately searched the surrounding area and located McGee next to a nearby residence. Body camera footage shows deputies taking him into custody without further incident.
Sheriff Chad Chronister described the shooting as an unnecessary escalation. He stated that the violence resulted in serious injury to a person who was simply performing his job.
Initially, McGee reportedly claimed self-defense. However, authorities say he later admitted to chasing the solicitors and firing the weapon.
The injured solicitor was transported to a local hospital. Police said the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, calf, and foot. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
McGee was arrested and booked on several charges, including discharging a firearm in public, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and attempted second-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.
I know that people – me included – can be irritated by door-to-door solicitors. People have complained that even if there's a "No solicitors!" sign at their house, they still get such visits. But, come on, shooting?!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: