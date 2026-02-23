Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase

Things have gotten out of hand!

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T
AT&T logo on a phone.
Many of us dislike door-to-door solicitation, but this is sheer evil. | Image by PhoneArena
You may think you have a bad day – and you might have a legit reason to worry – but at least nobody is shooting at you. I hope so.

Which is precisely what happened to three door-to-door AT&T solicitors mere days ago at Providence Townhomes, Brandon (in the sunny state of Florida). We're not talking about a deranged person shooting their gun in the air once or twice – that would be horrifying enough – but a real, shocking chase down the streets.

How the accident happened


Thankfully, all three AT&T solicitors are alive, but one has been injured. The incident took place last week. According to reports, Reginald McGee, 38, encountered the AT&T sales team as they were going door-to-door. The unfortunate group consisted of two women and a man.

Investigators say McGee, who is now arrested, began shouting at the solicitors and pursued them down the street. Witness accounts and surveillance recordings indicate he yelled threats while chasing them. During the confrontation, he allegedly pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots.

Recommended For You

Police later reviewed security footage from the area. The recordings captured the sound of repeated gunfire along with screams and calls for help. Reports indicate that at least ten shots were heard.

Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after receiving emergency calls. When officers arrived, they found the injured solicitor near one of the townhomes. The victim was conscious and able to provide a brief description of the suspect.

What's your experience with telco solicitors?
8 Votes


They caught the perpetrator




Officers immediately searched the surrounding area and located McGee next to a nearby residence. Body camera footage shows deputies taking him into custody without further incident.

Sheriff Chad Chronister described the shooting as an unnecessary escalation. He stated that the violence resulted in serious injury to a person who was simply performing his job.

Initially, McGee reportedly claimed self-defense. However, authorities say he later admitted to chasing the solicitors and firing the weapon.

The injured solicitor was transported to a local hospital. Police said the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, calf, and foot. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

McGee was arrested and booked on several charges, including discharging a firearm in public, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and attempted second-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

I know that people – me included – can be irritated by door-to-door solicitors. People have complained that even if there's a "No solicitors!" sign at their house, they still get such visits. But, come on, shooting?!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design

Latest News

Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers
OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers
This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless