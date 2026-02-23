Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase

AT&T

They caught the perpetrator

Officers immediately searched the surrounding area and located McGee next to a nearby residence. Body camera footage shows deputies taking him into custody without further incident.Sheriff Chad Chronister described the shooting as an unnecessary escalation. He stated that the violence resulted in serious injury to a person who was simply performing his job.Initially, McGee reportedly claimed self-defense. However, authorities say he later admitted to chasing the solicitors and firing the weapon.The injured solicitor was transported to a local hospital. Police said the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, calf, and foot. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.McGee was arrested and booked on several charges, including discharging a firearm in public, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and attempted second-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.I know that people – me included – can be irritated by door-to-door solicitors. People have complained that even if there's a "No solicitors!" sign at their house, they still get such visits. But, come on, shooting?!