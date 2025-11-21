The P-Phone might be the backup phone you never knew you needed

The P-Phone is your Plan B when your daily driver is lost, stolen, dead, or broken





This means that you don't need a SIM card or a monthly wireless plan. There are no social media apps, but you do get the following:





Make and take calls using the same phone number as your daily driver.

Access to all of your contacts.

Sync photos to your main phone.

Find My iPhone and Android support.

No app downloads required.



Setting up the P-Phone is a quick three stage process. The idea is to buy the phone before your main handset is stolen, lost, broken, or dead:





Download the P Phones app on your daily driver

Log-in to your P-Phone with your number.

Make calls, send texts, find your daily driver instantly.







There is a bult-in Maps feature that helps you get to where you want to go. No main phone is needed. You can share your location to friends and family members. And let's say there is a great photo opportunity but all you have in your pocket is the P-Phone. That's okay, Use the camera on the phone and the picture you take is added to the phone gallery app on your daily driver. The P-Phone has top-notch security using end-to-end encryption for messaging.





66% of Americans suffer from that dreaded disease "nomophobia," which is the fear of being without a mobile phone. This is why you start to feel unwell when your battery life drops under 10%. Consider that 70 million devices are lost or damaged annually.

The P-Phone will ship in January 2026, and you can save by pre-ordering now





The P-Phone can be stored in a glovebox or travel bag and weighs just 5.3 ounces. The custom OS includes several apps that you'll need from a backup phone such as Maps, Find My Phone, Rideshare apps, and CashApp. This is brilliant! You might need to arrange for a rideshare if you have an important appointment and your main phone has gone missing. And with CashApp, you might be able to tap into the kindness of a friend or loved one for the bucks you need to buy a new phone if your daily driver is broken beyond repair,





Would you buy a P-Phone? Sure! It's good to have as insurance. No way. Wi-Fi only? Not a chance. Sure! It's good to have as insurance. 41.67% No way. Wi-Fi only? Not a chance. 58.33%





The P-Phone runs for up to 16-hours before needing a charge ensuring that it will be ready to go when you need it. The device is offered in five colors: Midnight Black, Polar White, Crimson Red, Royal Blue, and a Limited Edition Prism Rainbow.





The MSRP of the P-Phone is $299 and global shipping begins in January 2026. There are several specials offered on Kickstarter to those who want to pre-order the P-Phone:





VIP Launch Special: $199 (Save $100)

Family Protocol (2-Pack): $390 (Save $208)

Recommended For You Even though it is shipping in January, don't rule out the P-Phone as a holiday gift. If there are people in your life that you must stay in touch with, gifting them a P-Phone could be the difference between having your blood pressure rise as you get nervous over your inability to contact them, and relaxing after speaking with them on their P-Phone.





-Jamille Williams, Founder and CEO, Phoneado



It seems that this project is good to go as the P-Phone has surpassed the rather modest fund-raising bar of $5,000 on Kickstarter. 149 backers have pledged a total of $27,875 with 27 days to go.

