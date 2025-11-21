Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
After Google, one more phone maker makes sharing files with the iPhone super easy

Huawei is facilitating interconnection with iOS devices.

iPhone 17 models on a desk.
Trying to send files quickly and effortlessly between an iPhone (which runs iOS) and an Android handset has not been the funniest thing to do in the world up until recently. Mere hours ago, Google announced that Pixel 10 devices can now do it via AirDrop.

Now, Huawei is also doubling down on interconnection and introduces a way for users to share files with iOS devices.

The HarmonyOS 6 way



After Huawei was hit with US-imposed sanctions in 2019, it began developing its own Harmony operating system and now, the HarmonyOS 6 version is being rolled out to over 50 Huawei devices.

The update offers not just device interconnection for sharing files, but even the option to remotely control devices.

For the iOS magic to happen, Huawei released a dedicated app on Apple's App Store. The app allows iPhones and iPads to search for Huawei devices running HarmonyOS 6.0 and above, transfer and receive contacts, photos, videos, and other files, view device information, track transfer records, and access help and feedback.

Early reports indicate that the app works well for transferring photos – including motion photos – videos, and more. Users can search for nearby devices, preview files before sending, and complete transfers across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Will Apple make it hard to share files with non-iOS devices once again?

Vote View Result

Only in China


It's important to note that the app currently supports only HarmonyOS 6 devices in China, limiting its availability to that market, but there aren't that many Huawei operators in the West (again: thanks to the US sanctions).

In its homeland, Huawei is going through its renaissance, while the iPhone has been struggling in recent years.

However, last month was a big win for Apple in China. As we told you, the iPhone 17 is performing exceptionally well over there, with new research showing that one in every four smartphones sold in October was an iPhone, marking a 37% increase from last year. The base iPhone 17 led sales, while the Pro models also saw double-digit growth. New iPhone models made up over 80% of Apple's device sales in the country, giving the company its strongest start to a December quarter ever.

Despite this momentum, Apple may face challenges maintaining its lead as Huawei prepares to launch the Mate 80 series later in November.

So, Huawei's move to facilitate the interconnectivity between their devices and iPhones is a welcomed one.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
COMMENTS (0)

