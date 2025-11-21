After Google, one more phone maker makes sharing files with the iPhone super easy
Huawei is facilitating interconnection with iOS devices.
Trying to send files quickly and effortlessly between an iPhone (which runs iOS) and an Android handset has not been the funniest thing to do in the world up until recently. Mere hours ago, Google announced that Pixel 10 devices can now do it via AirDrop.
After Huawei was hit with US-imposed sanctions in 2019, it began developing its own Harmony operating system and now, the HarmonyOS 6 version is being rolled out to over 50 Huawei devices.
The update offers not just device interconnection for sharing files, but even the option to remotely control devices.
Early reports indicate that the app works well for transferring photos – including motion photos – videos, and more. Users can search for nearby devices, preview files before sending, and complete transfers across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.
It's important to note that the app currently supports only HarmonyOS 6 devices in China, limiting its availability to that market, but there aren't that many Huawei operators in the West (again: thanks to the US sanctions).
In its homeland, Huawei is going through its renaissance, while the iPhone has been struggling in recent years.
However, last month was a big win for Apple in China. As we told you, the iPhone 17 is performing exceptionally well over there, with new research showing that one in every four smartphones sold in October was an iPhone, marking a 37% increase from last year. The base iPhone 17 led sales, while the Pro models also saw double-digit growth. New iPhone models made up over 80% of Apple's device sales in the country, giving the company its strongest start to a December quarter ever.
Despite this momentum, Apple may face challenges maintaining its lead as Huawei prepares to launch the Mate 80 series later in November.
So, Huawei's move to facilitate the interconnectivity between their devices and iPhones is a welcomed one.
Now, Huawei is also doubling down on interconnection and introduces a way for users to share files with iOS devices.
The HarmonyOS 6 way
Image by PhoneArena
