Black Friday deal takes $100 off the ZTE Axon Pro 10

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 18, 2019, 2:18 AM
ZTE Axon 10 Pro is one of the cheapest flagships available in the United States. Introduced just a few months ago, the smartphone usually sells for as low as $550, depending on the amount of memory inside.

However, customers who wait for Black Friday will have the chance to grab one of the two ZTE Axon 10 Pro models that Newegg will have on sale later this month for a lot less. Starting November 27, the Axon 10 Pro 8GB and 12GB will be $100 at Newegg. The deal will remain live until December 3 or while supplies last.

Naturally, both models come unlocked, but they will only work with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. It's worth mentioning that unlike many other unlocked smartphones, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro features 18 months of enhanced US warranty.

Last but not least, customers who purchase the Axon 10 Pro will receive some freebies such as a case ($15 value) and a pair of JBL Reflect Mini 2 wireless in-ear sport headphones ($100 value).

Axon 10 Pro
ZTE Axon 10 Pro OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.5" 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP / 20 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh(25h talk time)

mel0524
Reply

1. mel0524

Posts: 85; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

TYPO ZTE axon pro for $100??? Axon 10 Pro 8GB and 12GB will be $100 at Newegg. The deal will remain live until December 3 or while supplies last.

posted on 3 hours ago

