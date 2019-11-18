Black Friday deal takes $100 off the ZTE Axon Pro 10
Naturally, both models come unlocked, but they will only work with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. It's worth mentioning that unlike many other unlocked smartphones, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro features 18 months of enhanced US warranty.
Last but not least, customers who purchase the Axon 10 Pro will receive some freebies such as a case ($15 value) and a pair of JBL Reflect Mini 2 wireless in-ear sport headphones ($100 value).
1 Comment
1. mel0524
Posts: 85; Member since: Mar 02, 2017
posted on 3 hours ago 0
