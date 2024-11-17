Why heart reacts only? Smartphone app makers shouldn't force us to shove love down everyone's throat

Recommended Stories

Emoji meanings shift over time but no one can tell me that the heart emoji represents anything other than pure affection, warmth, and fondness. No heart reacts from me.

The latest version of the app willmessages when you double-tap on them. And given our propensity to go for defaults and our laziness, many of us are likely to react to messages with heart instead of long-pressing on a text and choosing something else.Facebook chose the middle ground by keeping thumbs-up as the default emoji but only Reddit keeps it real with upvotes and downvotes. I say hurt me with thedownvotes but never comfort me with aheart emoji.Symbols and signs have meanings and some people read more into them than others. There are whole articles about decoding the different heart emojis for crying out loud.For a society with serious trust issues, we sure use the heart emoji far more than we ought to. What happened to good old thumbs-up? If it's being phased out for coming across as unsettling or passive-aggressive, who thought it was a good idea to replace it with the heart emoji?