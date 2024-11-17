Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Why heart reacts only? Smartphone app makers shouldn't force us to shove love down everyone's throat

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Articles Android Apps
Google Messages heart react
I appreciate gestures of love and affection as much as the next person. They are uplifting, make you feel seen, and serve as a glimmer of hope during hard times. While I am not naive enough to believe that a heart emoji is the same thing as a heartfelt expression of love, I do think smartphone users and app makers need to be a little less liberal with their use of it.

I think we can all pinpoint the exact time when we decided to stop using a singular red heart emoji on WhatsApp. It was when the app somehow decided that it was appropriate to enlarge the emoticon and for extra dramatics, it added a beating animation. It was so cringe that even my best friend, who I know loves me, started sending me brown hearts. WhatsApp somehow caught on and added the same effects to most other heart emojis as well.



What's even more annoying than a large, beating heart sent by someone you love is a heart react or emoji from someone who barely knows you. What happened to boundaries and genuine emotions? I have had people I purely have a commercial relationship with send me hearts. If I have known you for only a week and chances are that we won't keep in touch unless our circumstances compel us to, such as working at the same place, please don't bombard me with hearts on my phone. It feels false, fake, and overly sweet.

That's not to say that people who send you heart emojis are not authentic. Similarly, I don't think that the heart emoji necessarily has connotations of romance in this day and age. However, heart still very much equates to love, and for that reason, I think it's something of a sacred emoji and must be reserved for friends and family.

I think many of us were conditioned by the likes of WhatsApp and Instagram to punctuate every feel-good conversation with a heart. And now, Google Messages wants us to indulge in overuse of the heart emoji. That might come across as something benign but it's a visual representation of how misplaced our emotions are and why tech may be to blame for it.

Recommended Stories


The latest version of the app will heart messages when you double-tap on them. And given our propensity to go for defaults and our laziness, many of us are likely to react to messages with heart instead of long-pressing on a text and choosing something else.

Facebook chose the middle ground by keeping thumbs-up as the default emoji but only Reddit keeps it real with upvotes and downvotes. I say hurt me with the truth downvotes but never comfort me with a lie heart emoji.

Symbols and signs have meanings and some people read more into them than others. There are whole articles about decoding the different heart emojis for crying out loud.

For a society with serious trust issues, we sure use the heart emoji far more than we ought to. What happened to good old thumbs-up? If it's being phased out for coming across as unsettling or passive-aggressive, who thought it was a good idea to replace it with the heart emoji?

Emoji meanings shift over time but no one can tell me that the heart emoji represents anything other than pure affection, warmth, and fondness. No heart reacts from me.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless