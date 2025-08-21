Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

This Apple Vision Pro clone is lighter and cheaper, but you couldn’t buy it even if you wanted to

Apple is getting another mighty competitor to the Vision Pro that’s just 398 g and at about half the price.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is an ambitious product, but it costs $3,400 and weighs over 600 g, which makes it a tough sell. Chinese company Vivo has just announced its entry into the mixed reality space with an intriguing device that has its own caveats. 

During its 30th anniversary event, Vivo unveiled what it calls the Discovery Edition of Vivo Vision. That’s a mixed reality headset, which at first appears to be just a copy of the Apple Vision Pro. However, the device is quite different, most importantly, because you can’t buy it yet. For now, it’s only available for hands-on demo experiences in select stores across China.

Vivo’s headset is also significantly lighter and smaller than the Vision Pro, which appears to be a point of pride for the company. In its official announcement of the device, Vivo doesn’t miss the opportunity to take a jab at Apple.



Weighing just 398g with a height of 83 mm and a thickness of 40 mm, it is 26% smaller than the industry average, improving overall comfort.
Vivo, August 2025

The new headset has dual 8K Micro-OLED displays, which support 94% DCI-P3 color coverage, and 1.5-degree precision eye-tracking. The fingertip gesture recognition works across 26 degrees of freedom within a vertical range of 175 degrees.

Video Thumbnail


The chipset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+, running the OriginOS Vision software. The company says the headset supports “tap-through-screen” interactions and “move-and-pinch” gestures, along with immersive movie watching, spatial sports replays, and multi-window productivity setups.

There’s no official information about the price of the headset, but a report by Gizmochina claims it could cost 10,000 yuan, which would be about $1,395 when directly converted. The device is also likely to be available only in China when it gets released.

Do you want to buy a mixed reality headset?

Vote View Result

While the Vivo Vision isn’t a direct threat to Apple’s spatial computing ambitions, it’s a sign of changing times. I believe that’s only the first of a wave of devices that will offer similar experiences to the Vision Pro, but at lower prices, and eventually one of those could reach the global markets. That’s why Apple must think of ways to make an affordable version of its mixed reality device and utilize its ecosystem advantage.

This Apple Vision Pro clone is lighter and cheaper, but you couldn’t buy it even if you wanted to
