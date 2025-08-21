This Apple Vision Pro clone is lighter and cheaper, but you couldn’t buy it even if you wanted to

Vision Pro

Weighing just 398g with a height of 83 mm and a thickness of 40 mm, it is 26% smaller than the industry average, improving overall comfort.

Vivo, August 2025



Weighing just 398g with a height of 83 mm and a thickness of 40 mm, it is 26% smaller than the industry average, improving overall comfort.

Vivo, August 2025

The new headset has dual 8K Micro-OLED displays, which support 94% DCI-P3 color coverage, and 1.5-degree precision eye-tracking. The fingertip gesture recognition works across 26 degrees of freedom within a vertical range of 175 degrees.















There’s no official information about the price of the headset, but a report by Gizmochina claims it could cost 10,000 yuan, which would be about $1,395 when directly converted. The device is also likely to be available only in China when it gets released.



The chipset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+, running the OriginOS Vision software. The company says the headset supports "tap-through-screen" interactions and "move-and-pinch" gestures, along with immersive movie watching, spatial sports replays, and multi-window productivity setups.

There's no official information about the price of the headset, but a report by Gizmochina claims it could cost 10,000 yuan, which would be about $1,395 when directly converted. The device is also likely to be available only in China when it gets released.





While the Vivo Vision isn’t a direct threat to Apple’s spatial computing ambitions, it’s a sign of changing times. I believe that’s only the first of a wave of devices that will offer similar experiences to the Vision Pro , but at lower prices, and eventually one of those could reach the global markets. That’s why Apple must think of ways to make an affordable version of its mixed reality device and utilize its ecosystem advantage.





