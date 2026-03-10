Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
OnePlus 15T's new color option comes with a build upgrade you'll actually want

Here's to the white ones.

OnePlus
OnePlus 15T's new color option comes with a build upgrade you'll actually want
OnePlus 15T looks great in Healing White Chocolate
The OnePlus 15T is obviously coming soon since OnePlus is so busy promoting the phone on its social media channels and treat us to interesting tidbits of info about the device. The latest one reveals that the phone will come in Healing White Chocolate color along with the Pure Cocoa brown and Relaxing Matcha green hues that we already heard about a while ago

OnePlus 15T will be a compact champ


Aside from the color itself, new Healing White Chocolate option will be different version in particular might have a slightly different build than the other colors. OnePlus says it will be using a "micro-arc oxidation process" to achieve a "pure white metal frame" that will likely feel great to the touch and also blend more seamlessly with the rear glass panel. That one will be made of glass and will be fingerprint resistant, in case you were wondering. 


OnePlus 15T in Healing White Chocolate color. | Image by OnePlus

Design language-wise, OnePlus has also revealed that the phone will have slim bezels and wouldn't be perfectly balanced (as all things should be).

In terms of specs, pretty much everything about the OnePlus 15T is known already, which is usually the case with OnePlus phones that get teased way before their release. This OnePlus 15 variant will come with a massive 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery (as big as the one on the Oppo Find X9 Pro). 

At the same time, it wouldn't be a too massive phone as it will sport a very sensible 6.32-inch display up front, just as big as the one on the iPhone 17 Pro and the Galaxy S26. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be powering the phone, and it will also score an improved 50 MP telephoto camera along with a 50 MP main camera. 

More options, please


I'm all for options, especially in terms of colors, and while the OnePlus 15R wouldn't be avaialble in a crazy amount of colors, the selection so far seems decent enough. As long as we break from the monotony of having black and white versions only, I'm happy. 





