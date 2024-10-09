Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device

A T-Mobile sign on the top of the entrance to a retail location with a magenta "T" and the rest of the lettering in white.
Starting on October 17th, new and existing T-Mobile subscribers will be able to connect their smartwatches, tablets, and laptops with the Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plans for just $5/month per device. According to T-Mobile, on Verizon's Ultimate Unlimited plan wearable devices start at a price 50% higher ($7.50/month) and tablets/laptops are twice the price ($10/month). At AT&T, wearables on the Unlimited Premium plan start at $10.99 per month while tablets and laptops are an additional $20.99 per month to start.

Tablets and laptops connected to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for $5/month will get up to 30GB of high-speed data each month with connection speed dropping to 600 kbps data for the rest of the month once the high-speed data is consumed. Smartwatches get unlimited talk, text, and data speeds greater than 512Kbps.

Here's some big news. T-Mobile will sell cellular-enabled smartwatches, tablets, and laptops at the lower Wi-Fi-only price (up to $200 difference). That will result in some nice savings. This will also include a select group of laptops not sold at T-Mobile. If one of these laptops is certified to work on T-Mobile's network, connecting it to the Go5G Next will result in the carrier sending you up to $200 back.

"People are using more connected devices than ever — but connecting them is complex and costly. That’s why we’re making Go5G Next even better by providing seamless and affordable connectivity solutions for all your devices… with a plan truly built for the connected era and powered by the nation’s leading 5G network. This is just another way we continue to give customers more value — the top reason AT&T and Verizon customers switch to T-Mobile — because at T-Mobile, you get industry-leading value on the nation’s most-awarded 5G network... there’s no compromising."-Vinayak Hegde, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile

Starting October 17th, you can also save $200 off the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch or tablet when you add it to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for just $5/month. Eligible smartwatches include the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, and more; eligible tablets include Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, and more.

Chart compares T-Mobile&amp;#039;s pricing for connected devices on its top plan with its rivals.
T-Mobile compares its new pricing for connecting tablets, smartwatches, and laptops compares to its rivals. | Image credit-T-Mobile

With only 5% of laptops shipped in 2026 expected to support cellular connectivity, T-Mobile is exclusively offering the TCL LINKPORT IK511 for less than $50 for a limited time when you add it to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for just $5/month.. It works with most USB-C-supporting laptops and will be available in the coming weeks.

T-Mobile says that a family of three with a smartwatch and a tablet will save over $50 per month compared to the pricing of similar plans on AT&T and Verizon. That works out to annual savings of more than $600 each year.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless