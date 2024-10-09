T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Up Next:
Starting on October 17th, new and existing T-Mobile subscribers will be able to connect their smartwatches, tablets, and laptops with the Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plans for just $5/month per device. According to T-Mobile, on Verizon's Ultimate Unlimited plan wearable devices start at a price 50% higher ($7.50/month) and tablets/laptops are twice the price ($10/month). At AT&T, wearables on the Unlimited Premium plan start at $10.99 per month while tablets and laptops are an additional $20.99 per month to start.
Tablets and laptops connected to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for $5/month will get up to 30GB of high-speed data each month with connection speed dropping to 600 kbps data for the rest of the month once the high-speed data is consumed. Smartwatches get unlimited talk, text, and data speeds greater than 512Kbps.
Here's some big news. T-Mobile will sell cellular-enabled smartwatches, tablets, and laptops at the lower Wi-Fi-only price (up to $200 difference). That will result in some nice savings. This will also include a select group of laptops not sold at T-Mobile. If one of these laptops is certified to work on T-Mobile's network, connecting it to the Go5G Next will result in the carrier sending you up to $200 back.
"People are using more connected devices than ever — but connecting them is complex and costly. That’s why we’re making Go5G Next even better by providing seamless and affordable connectivity solutions for all your devices… with a plan truly built for the connected era and powered by the nation’s leading 5G network. This is just another way we continue to give customers more value — the top reason AT&T and Verizon customers switch to T-Mobile — because at T-Mobile, you get industry-leading value on the nation’s most-awarded 5G network... there’s no compromising."-Vinayak Hegde, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile
Recommended Stories
Starting October 17th, you can also save $200 off the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch or tablet when you add it to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for just $5/month. Eligible smartwatches include the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, and more; eligible tablets include Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, and more.
T-Mobile compares its new pricing for connecting tablets, smartwatches, and laptops compares to its rivals. | Image credit-T-Mobile
With only 5% of laptops shipped in 2026 expected to support cellular connectivity, T-Mobile is exclusively offering the TCL LINKPORT IK511 for less than $50 for a limited time when you add it to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for just $5/month.. It works with most USB-C-supporting laptops and will be available in the coming weeks.
T-Mobile says that a family of three with a smartwatch and a tablet will save over $50 per month compared to the pricing of similar plans on AT&T and Verizon. That works out to annual savings of more than $600 each year.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: