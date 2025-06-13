Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

T-Mobile customers' address, number, and other info allegedly up for sale; company denies claim

Hackers allegedly stole data on 64 million T-Mobile customers this month.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile data breach 2025
Cybercriminals claim to have accessed data on T-Mobile customers, though the company has provided assurances that this is not the case.

Cybernewsreports that hackers stole the data of 64 million customers. They allegedly managed to get their hands on highly sensitive details such as full name, date of birth, Tax ID, house address, email address, IP address, and phone number.

T-MobiletoldThe Mobile Report that it has examined the data sample posted by hackers online and has determined that the information is not related to the company or its customers.

Any reports of a T-Mobile data breach are inaccurate. We have reviewed the sample data provided and can confirm the data does not relate to T-Mobile or our customers.
T-Mobile, June 2025

If that's indeed the case, customers can rest easy. That said, data breaches often go unnoticed for a long time and it's possible that the information was stolen through a third-party partner.

The records are fairly recent and were likely stolen earlier this month.

According to Cybernews' analysis, at least some of the emails in the data sample were included in previous breaches, so someone may be trying to profit off of a previous attack. That said, the leak also contains data points that hadn't appeared before, such as phone numbers. Some of the sample data wasn't found on Have I Been Pwned, a website that maintains a database on past breaches. This again implies that the information wasn't pulled from a past leak.



The sample data was posted on a forum that's the go-to marketplace for sellers attempting to sell such information. The poster is someone who has shared legitimate data in the past.

Given that T-Mobile says that it reviewed the data and found no links to itself, customers don't necessarily need to worry. However, the fact that the information appears to be legitimate and fresh leaves room for concern.

T-Mobile settlement checks for the 2021 data breach only recently started going out. Another breach on the heels of that would reflect poorly on the company and its claim that it dedicated resources to improving system defenses.

