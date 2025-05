T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile





—rruhrruh, Reddit user, May 2025

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy —Iluvorlando407, Reddit user, May 2025

—lerriuqS_terceS, Reddit user, May 2025

Some customers aren't sure if the emails about the payments are legitimate, but according to the settlement website, the distribution of payments has indeed started. The Some customers aren't sure if the emails about the payments are legitimate, but according to the settlement website, the distribution of payments has indeed started. The website notes that the payments will be sent out over the following several weeks.





— T-Mobile settlement website



Customers who spent money to mitigate the impact of the breach were promised up to $25,000, while others were told to expect $25, or $100 if they lived in California on August 1, 2021.



It's not clear how much each user has received, but two users say they got $56.54, which is more than the $25 promised. This might be because there were fewer claims than expected.



Recommended Stories



Besides, the settlement payments aren't necessarily so much about compensating customers for what they went through as they are about serving as a statement about holding huge corporations accountable for their inactions and oversights. Customers who spent money to mitigate the impact of the breach were promised up to $25,000, while others were told to expect $25, or $100 if they lived in California on August 1, 2021.It's not clear how much each user has received, but two users say they got $56.54, which is more than the $25 promised. This might be because there were fewer claims than expected.Of course, $56.54 isn't a huge amount, but it's important to remember that the $350 settlement fund will also be used for other expenses such as paying attorney's fees and providing identity defense services.Besides, the settlement payments aren't necessarily so much about compensating customers for what they went through as they are about serving as a statement about holding huge corporations accountable for their inactions and oversights.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless! Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Buy at Total Wireless

After months of waiting T-Mobile is finally sending out payments to its users affected by the 2021 data breach.In February, it was reported that the settlement checks would start going out soon, with an update on the settlement website pegging April as the target month . The website later said that the payment was delayed until May In 2021, a cyberattack exposed the personal information of 76 millioncustomers in the US.agreed to pay $350 million to settle a claim against it by customers for not adequately protecting sensitive information.It looks like notice of payments are now being sent tousers affected by the breach. Some users have received a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard while others have had direct deposits into their Zelle accounts. The mode of payment depends on the payment option you chose.