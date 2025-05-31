T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations

T-Mobile

Customers who spent money to mitigate the impact of the breach were promised up to $25,000, while others were told to expect $25, or $100 if they lived in California on August 1, 2021.It's not clear how much each user has received, but two users say they got $56.54, which is more than the $25 promised. This might be because there were fewer claims than expected.Of course, $56.54 isn't a huge amount, but it's important to remember that the $350 settlement fund will also be used for other expenses such as paying attorney's fees and providing identity defense services.Besides, the settlement payments aren't necessarily so much about compensating customers for what they went through as they are about serving as a statement about holding huge corporations accountable for their inactions and oversights.