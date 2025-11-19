Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Stock up on awesome iPhone accessories: ESR Black Friday deals are up!

ESR has a ton of gifts for you or a special iPhone fan in your life!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Articles
Stock up on awesome iPhone accessories: ESR Black Friday deals are up!
This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

As the Black Friday deals are ramping up, it’s the best time to grab all those accessories you’ve been thinking about, maybe even placed in your wishlist or cart. Be it for yourself or as gifts for the iPhone fans in your life — ESR has great deals on its high-quality magnetic cases and site-wide discounts on chargers and magnetic wallets.

So, what’s up for grabs?

ESR Classic Hybrid case with Stash Stand


Shop ESR Classic Hybrid case

Amazon (use code IPI7ESRBF for full 20% off) | ESR store (use code CYBER25 for full 31% off)

The Classic Hybrid case is super-transparent, made with a blend of TPU and acrylic, treated with anti-yellowing agents. It further has a super-sleek design with a 1.5mm thin back, ensuring you will both see the iPhone underneath clearly, and feel its contours, all the while also get optimal wireless charging.

Of course, it has a 1,500g magnetic ring to strengthen the MagSafe’s capability to stick to accessories such as chargers, stands, or wallets.

Despite its slim profile, the case has been tested to protect the iPhone at 11-foot drops, thanks to its Air Guard corners. There’s a 1.2 mm raised edge all around the screen, and a 2.4 mm camera ring, which also smartly doubles as a kickstand. Just pop it out, and you can prop your iPhone up, to enjoy a show, a gaming session, or keep that long video call going.

The ESR Classic Hybrid case provides full protection, including over the Camera Control Button. There is an embedded pad in the case, which has the capability to transfer capacitive touch right down to the button below it.

It’s available in multiple colors — from the fully transparent Clear to various duo-tone frosted finishes, and even a couple of Christmas-themed options if you want to spread the holiday cheer with your phone’s appearance.

ESR Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand



Shop ESR Cyber Tough case

Amazon (use code 10ESRBFCMM for full 53% off) | ESR Store (use code CYBER25 for full 32% off)

Want something tougher? ESR's Cyber Tough Case delivers enhanced protection with its innovative three-layer design. Built with sturdy polycarbonate material, a flexible TPE soft shell, and inner PORON lining, it achieves 7x military grade protection, defending the phone in 23-foot drop tests.

Recommended For You

ESR's signature stash stand camera guard is still here, and its protection is doubled with an extra lip going all around the camera module. The MagSafe ring still has a 1,500g latching force, and it goes without saying that the capacitive Camera Control cover is also present here. The iPhone is defended from all sides, including the front with a 1.2mm raised screen lip.

Available in five colors, from vibrant to subtle, so you can accessorize for the proper outfit and occasion.

ESR UltraFit Armorite Pro screen protector



Shop ESR UltraFit Armorite Pro

Amazon (use code 10ESRBFCMM for full 30% off) | ESR Store (use code CYBER25 for full 32% off)

The good thing about getting a case and screen protector from ESR? They are made to match and fit perfectly. Where the case’s lip ends, the screen protector begins.

And applying it is easy — every Armorite Pro case comes with an UltraFit tray. Just clean your phone up with the provided accessories, place it in the vat like it’s a case, and pull a tab. The screen protector will be applied evenly, exactly where it’s supposed to be.

The new Armorite Pro series is definitely worth a look in its own right. It’s made with Accessory Glass by Corning — the same company that makes the Gorilla Glass panels for Samsung and other Android phones, and the Ceramic Shield that’s on an iPhone’s screen.

It has only 2.3% light reflection and 94% optical transmittance, it’s tough against scratches and even reduces microscratch visibility.

Tested to withstand the impact of a 64g steel ball at a 8.2 foot drop.

AirPods cases


The AirPods earbuds do come with their own case, so people rarely think about picking up protection for them. However, a good AirPods case can enhance utility and usability. ESR’s options enhance usability by making it easy to clip and hang your AirPods anywhere, and be sure they are there with the help of magnetic latching systems.


Shop ESR Cyber FlickLock

Amazon (20% off) | ESR Store (use code CYBER25 for 34% off)

The ESR Cyber FlickLock has a mechanism that incorporates magnets within the lid to keep it closed, but also an internal latch. So, it stays locked, no matter what, until you click it open. It comes with a clip that you can attach to a backpack, belt ring, keychain. And since the entire case is a protective TPU and polycarbonate hybrid, you won’t be concerned about the AirPods constantly bumping and scraping into things.


Shop ESR Orbit

Amazon (20% off) | ESR Store (use code CYBER25 for full 36% off)

If you don’t need the extra protection, but love to accessorize — the ESR Orbit comes in a selection of fun colors. It is a lighter and thinner variant, with a lanyard and a pair of very strong magnets that keep the AirPods’ case lid closed with a force of 1,100g.

ESR Magnetic wallets


By utilizing the iPhone’s MagSafe system, you can have a pretty convenient little wallet accessory for it. Latched on with strong magnets and with enough room to hold a couple of cards, or even some cash, you can leave your big wallet at home and just be out with your phone.

But ESR’s cases take it further by enhancing the utility of a simple wallet.

ESR Geo Magnetic Wallet



Shop ESR Geo

Amazon | ESR Store (use code CYBER25 for full 40% off)

The ESR Geo Magnetic Wallet features a grip loop so you can more easily handle your bit iPhone 17 Pro Max with one hand. It also doubles as a kickstand to prop the phone up in any orientation.

But that’s not where the utility ends. The ESR Geo magnetic wallet also comes with an embedded Apple-certified Find My tracker — just like an AirPod. Its internal battery provides 6 months of operation on a 1.5 hour charge.

Not that it’s expected that you’d simply lose it — the ESR Geo wallet has a MagSafe ring with a 3,200g magnetic latch — you’d be hard-pressed to pry it off by accident.

It has space for 5 cards and features RFID blocking against unauthorized scans.

The ESR Aura Clutch



Shop ESR Aura Clutch

Amazon (use code 10ESRBFCMM for full 29% off)

The Aura Clutch Wallet has a handbag-inspired design and, as such, comes in different colors, crafted with vegan leather in various patterns.

It can hold 5 cards and has some room for bills. RFID-protected, of course, and it can still double as a kickstand horizontally. Holds on to the iPhone with powerful 3,200g magnets.

MagSafe convenience with chargers and stands




ESR is well-known for its CryoBoost tech. Its MagSafe charging stations feature an active cooling fan, and are designed to keep the iPhone cool and charging at optimal power, safely.

From a Qi2.2 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station that can be on your nightstand or always ready on your working desk, to a Qi2.2 3-in-1 foldable station that is perfect for travelers, and even an Qi2.2 OmniLock car charger — they all feature CryoBoost and deliver the optimal 25W wireless charging that the new iPhones support.

Shop on Amazon:


Even more ESR accessories




This was all just a snippet, but you can browse plenty more accessories and gift ideas — such as iPad cases, protectors, and keyboards, or even the ESR MagMouse that can snap onto your laptop magnetically for easier carrying.

Visit ESR’s Amazon Shop here

Visit ESR’s Official Store here



Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless