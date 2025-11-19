Stock up on awesome iPhone accessories: ESR Black Friday deals are up!
ESR has a ton of gifts for you or a special iPhone fan in your life!
This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
As the Black Friday deals are ramping up, it’s the best time to grab all those accessories you’ve been thinking about, maybe even placed in your wishlist or cart. Be it for yourself or as gifts for the iPhone fans in your life — ESR has great deals on its high-quality magnetic cases and site-wide discounts on chargers and magnetic wallets.
So, what’s up for grabs?
ESR Classic Hybrid case with Stash Stand
The Classic Hybrid case is super-transparent, made with a blend of TPU and acrylic, treated with anti-yellowing agents. It further has a super-sleek design with a 1.5mm thin back, ensuring you will both see the iPhone underneath clearly, and feel its contours, all the while also get optimal wireless charging.
Of course, it has a 1,500g magnetic ring to strengthen the MagSafe’s capability to stick to accessories such as chargers, stands, or wallets.
The ESR Classic Hybrid case provides full protection, including over the Camera Control Button. There is an embedded pad in the case, which has the capability to transfer capacitive touch right down to the button below it.
It’s available in multiple colors — from the fully transparent Clear to various duo-tone frosted finishes, and even a couple of Christmas-themed options if you want to spread the holiday cheer with your phone’s appearance.
ESR Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand
Want something tougher? ESR's Cyber Tough Case delivers enhanced protection with its innovative three-layer design. Built with sturdy polycarbonate material, a flexible TPE soft shell, and inner PORON lining, it achieves 7x military grade protection, defending the phone in 23-foot drop tests.
Available in five colors, from vibrant to subtle, so you can accessorize for the proper outfit and occasion.
ESR UltraFit Armorite Pro screen protector
The good thing about getting a case and screen protector from ESR? They are made to match and fit perfectly. Where the case’s lip ends, the screen protector begins.
And applying it is easy — every Armorite Pro case comes with an UltraFit tray. Just clean your phone up with the provided accessories, place it in the vat like it’s a case, and pull a tab. The screen protector will be applied evenly, exactly where it’s supposed to be.
The new Armorite Pro series is definitely worth a look in its own right. It’s made with Accessory Glass by Corning — the same company that makes the Gorilla Glass panels for Samsung and other Android phones, and the Ceramic Shield that’s on an iPhone’s screen.
It has only 2.3% light reflection and 94% optical transmittance, it’s tough against scratches and even reduces microscratch visibility.
Tested to withstand the impact of a 64g steel ball at a 8.2 foot drop.
AirPods cases
The AirPods earbuds do come with their own case, so people rarely think about picking up protection for them. However, a good AirPods case can enhance utility and usability. ESR’s options enhance usability by making it easy to clip and hang your AirPods anywhere, and be sure they are there with the help of magnetic latching systems.
The ESR Cyber FlickLock has a mechanism that incorporates magnets within the lid to keep it closed, but also an internal latch. So, it stays locked, no matter what, until you click it open. It comes with a clip that you can attach to a backpack, belt ring, keychain. And since the entire case is a protective TPU and polycarbonate hybrid, you won’t be concerned about the AirPods constantly bumping and scraping into things.
If you don’t need the extra protection, but love to accessorize — the ESR Orbit comes in a selection of fun colors. It is a lighter and thinner variant, with a lanyard and a pair of very strong magnets that keep the AirPods’ case lid closed with a force of 1,100g.
ESR Magnetic wallets
By utilizing the iPhone’s MagSafe system, you can have a pretty convenient little wallet accessory for it. Latched on with strong magnets and with enough room to hold a couple of cards, or even some cash, you can leave your big wallet at home and just be out with your phone.
But ESR’s cases take it further by enhancing the utility of a simple wallet.
ESR Geo Magnetic Wallet
The ESR Geo Magnetic Wallet features a grip loop so you can more easily handle your bit iPhone 17 Pro Max with one hand. It also doubles as a kickstand to prop the phone up in any orientation.
But that’s not where the utility ends. The ESR Geo magnetic wallet also comes with an embedded Apple-certified Find My tracker — just like an AirPod. Its internal battery provides 6 months of operation on a 1.5 hour charge.
Not that it’s expected that you’d simply lose it — the ESR Geo wallet has a MagSafe ring with a 3,200g magnetic latch — you’d be hard-pressed to pry it off by accident.
It has space for 5 cards and features RFID blocking against unauthorized scans.
The ESR Aura Clutch
The Aura Clutch Wallet has a handbag-inspired design and, as such, comes in different colors, crafted with vegan leather in various patterns.
It can hold 5 cards and has some room for bills. RFID-protected, of course, and it can still double as a kickstand horizontally. Holds on to the iPhone with powerful 3,200g magnets.
MagSafe convenience with chargers and stands
ESR is well-known for its CryoBoost tech. Its MagSafe charging stations feature an active cooling fan, and are designed to keep the iPhone cool and charging at optimal power, safely.
From a Qi2.2 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station that can be on your nightstand or always ready on your working desk, to a Qi2.2 3-in-1 foldable station that is perfect for travelers, and even an Qi2.2 OmniLock car charger — they all feature CryoBoost and deliver the optimal 25W wireless charging that the new iPhones support.
Even more ESR accessories
This was all just a snippet, but you can browse plenty more accessories and gift ideas — such as iPad cases, protectors, and keyboards, or even the ESR MagMouse that can snap onto your laptop magnetically for easier carrying.
