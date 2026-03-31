Starting today, Google scraps the one Gmail rule that frustrated users for years
The most requested Google Account feature is finally rolling out widely.
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You can now change your Gmail username. | Image by Google
If you've been lugging around a Gmail address from your college years that makes you cringe every time you hand it out, Google just gave you a way out. A new update rolling out today finally lets you change your Gmail username. Took them long enough.
Google confirms you can now change your Google Account username (the part before @gmail.com) to something new, without creating a brand-new account or losing your data. Your emails, Google Drive files, YouTube subscriptions, Photos library, all of it stays put.
Your old address doesn't vanish, by the way. It turns into an alias, so emails sent to it still land in your inbox and you can still use it to sign into Google services.
Google limits you to one username change every 12 months, and only three total changes over the life of your account. Once you commit to a new address, you can't delete it, so make sure you're happy with it before pulling the trigger.
Gmail launched in 2004. For over two decades, Google forced users to live with a permanent email address. Every other major platform, from Instagram to X, has let people change their usernames for years.
Google now lets you swap out your Gmail address
Google confirms you can now change your Google Account username (the part before @gmail.com) to something new, without creating a brand-new account or losing your data. Your emails, Google Drive files, YouTube subscriptions, Photos library, all of it stays put.
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We actually covered the early signs of this feature back in December, when it was spotted rolling out in limited form. Now, Google is opening it up to everyone.
How to change your Gmail address
- Sign into your Google Account.
- Select "Personal Info," then "Email".
- Click "Google Account email" and enter your new username.
Your old address doesn't vanish, by the way. It turns into an alias, so emails sent to it still land in your inbox and you can still use it to sign into Google services.
There are a few catches worth knowing about
You no longer have to live with that sketchy-sounding Gmail address from the past, nor do you have to create a whole new account in order to change it. | Image by Google
Google limits you to one username change every 12 months, and only three total changes over the life of your account. Once you commit to a new address, you can't delete it, so make sure you're happy with it before pulling the trigger.
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The new username also has to be completely unclaimed, so landing something short and clean might be tough. Still, just about anything is better than the random number-and-inside-joke combos most of us cooked up back in high school.
Why it took Google over 20 years to figure this out
Gmail launched in 2004. For over two decades, Google forced users to live with a permanent email address. Every other major platform, from Instagram to X, has let people change their usernames for years.
Your email is arguably the most important piece of your digital identity, and it was the one thing you couldn't touch. That's baffling. Credit where it's due for finally getting it done, though.
I have an old Gmail address from my younger years floating around somewhere that I'm not even sure still works. At some point, I had to create a completely new account with a more "professional" username just to be taken seriously.
Have you ever been embarrassed by your Gmail address?
This one hits closer to home than you'd think
I have an old Gmail address from my younger years floating around somewhere that I'm not even sure still works. At some point, I had to create a completely new account with a more "professional" username just to be taken seriously.
Transferring contacts, updating logins across dozens of services, losing access to old purchases. It was a headache I wouldn't wish on anyone.
If you've been putting off a Gmail refresh because starting over sounded miserable, now's your chance. The three-change lifetime cap feels a bit stingy, but this is still a real and welcome fix to something Google probably should have rolled out years ago.
If you've been putting off a Gmail refresh because starting over sounded miserable, now's your chance. The three-change lifetime cap feels a bit stingy, but this is still a real and welcome fix to something Google probably should have rolled out years ago.
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