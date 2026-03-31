Starting today, Google scraps the one Gmail rule that frustrated users for years

Have you ever been embarrassed by your Gmail address? Absolutely, I've been waiting for this forever I made a new account years ago to escape mine My Gmail has always been professional, no issue I don't use Gmail as my main email anymore I'll keep my old address, it has character! Vote 5 Votes

This one hits closer to home than you'd think

Your email is arguably the most important piece of your digital identity, and it was the one thing you couldn't touch. That's baffling. Credit where it's due for finally getting it done, though.I have an old Gmail address from my younger years floating around somewhere that I'm not even sure still works. At some point, I had to create a completely new account with a more "professional" username just to be taken seriously.