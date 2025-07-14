Sony’s issues with the Xperia 1 VII might be worse than anyone could’ve imagined





Is this the end of Sony mobile?





A quick check of Sony’s local websites across Europe reveals that the Xperia 1 VII isn’t listed on many of them. The ones with existing listings, like Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom, show that the flagship and most other models are out of stock.



That would confirm the claims that Sony is downsizing its smartphone business, but it doesn’t answer the question of why the company would do that. The answer might be darker than anyone would’ve guessed.





At the beginning of July, Sony stopped the sales and shipments of the Xperia 1 VII in Japan. The reason was multiple reports for units that were turning off on their own, rebooting sporadically, or failing to turn on entirely.



Soon afterwards, the company announced the same move in (translated source) and (translated source) . Days later, the company



Those issues add up to Sony’s limited release of the Xperia 1 VII, and the







I think there is a big chance Sony will exit the mobile business altogether. The Xperia phones have been facing significant challenges in recent years, leading to lower sales.



