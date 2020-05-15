Sony lures you into buying a TV with a new AR app
The Envision TV AR app is already rolling out, and it will save you the measuring tape exercise. You just pick a TV and screen size and point your phone toward a wall or a stand. The app will show the virtual TV set blended with your home interior.
The application only supports Sony TV models, of course. The company wants to sell you its own tech, offering the helpful and cool Envision TV AR app. That's understandable, but as most TVs are similar in size, if the screen diagonal is the same, you can still use the app to roughly check if your new purchase will fit in your room.