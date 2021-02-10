T-Mobile updates Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to Android 11
The fine folks at AndroidPolice spotted yet another major update for one of Samsung's older flagships, the Galaxy Note 10. Both models, the Note 10 and 10+, are now eligible for Android 11 updates, although not all devices will receive the update today.
In case you're wondering, the Android 11 update comes packed with Samsung One UI 3.0 and the January security patch. It weighs in at 2.44GB and should be delivered OTA (over the air). Make sure to head to Settings / Software update / Download updates manually and wait for your phone to check for updates; hopefully, you won't have to wait until February 15.