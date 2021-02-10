Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

T-Mobile Samsung Android Software updates

T-Mobile updates Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 10, 2021, 8:30 AM
T-Mobile updates Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to Android 11
T-Mobile is on fire this week. The Uncarrier confirmed earlier today that it's rolling out Android 11 updates to the Galaxy S10 series, but it looks like that's not the only important software update coming out T-Mobile this week.

The fine folks at AndroidPolice spotted yet another major update for one of Samsung's older flagships, the Galaxy Note 10. Both models, the Note 10 and 10+, are now eligible for Android 11 updates, although not all devices will receive the update today.

According to T-Mobile, the limitation on daily downloads will be removed on February 15, which means that everyone should be able to update to Android 11 on or before that date. That's not to say that many Note 10/10+ users will find that the update is available for download before the start of the next week.

In case you're wondering, the Android 11 update comes packed with Samsung One UI 3.0 and the January security patch. It weighs in at 2.44GB and should be delivered OTA (over the air). Make sure to head to Settings / Software update / Download updates manually and wait for your phone to check for updates; hopefully, you won't have to wait until February 15.

