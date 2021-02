T-Mobile and AT&T rolling out Android 11 updates to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series

It's been a crazy couple of weeks for Galaxy S10 users, as Samsung botched the long-awaited Android 11 update and had to put the rollout on hold until the issues were fixed. Late last month, Samsung resumed the deployment of the Android 11 update to the Galaxy S10 series, although some carriers took some extra time to test their own versions.AT&T and T-Mobile are a bit late to the party, but if you're rocking a Galaxy S10 series phone as your daily driver, you'll be happy to know that both US carriers are now rolling out the highly-anticipated Android 11 update.The update includes the January security patch and it's now available for the following Galaxy S10 models at T-Mobile and AT&T Samsung Galaxy S10e , Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ , and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Make sure that you have at least 2.2GB of free storage on your phone since this is a sizable update regardless of what Galaxy S10 phone you're using. T-Mobile informs us that there's a daily limit on downloads, which will be lifted on February 13. While this will prevent any download issues, it also means that not everyone will receive the update at the same time.