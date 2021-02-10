Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

T-Mobile and AT&T rolling out Android 11 updates to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 10, 2021, 8:11 AM
It's been a crazy couple of weeks for Galaxy S10 users, as Samsung botched the long-awaited Android 11 update and had to put the rollout on hold until the issues were fixed. Late last month, Samsung resumed the deployment of the Android 11 update to the Galaxy S10 series, although some carriers took some extra time to test their own versions.

AT&T and T-Mobile are a bit late to the party, but if you're rocking a Galaxy S10 series phone as your daily driver, you'll be happy to know that both US carriers are now rolling out the highly-anticipated Android 11 update.

The update includes the January security patch and it's now available for the following Galaxy S10 models at T-Mobile and AT&T: Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Make sure that you have at least 2.2GB of free storage on your phone since this is a sizable update regardless of what Galaxy S10 phone you're using. T-Mobile informs us that there's a daily limit on downloads, which will be lifted on February 13. While this will prevent any download issues, it also means that not everyone will receive the update at the same time.

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
View Amazon $700 BestBuy
  • Display 6.1 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.4
$438 Amazon $433 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

9.3
$349 eBay $325 Samsung
  • Display 5.8 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G View Full specs
$425 Amazon $34 BestBuy $497 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

