Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 European prices leak ahead of official announcement
Since we already know the Galaxy A32 5G is now selling across Europe for around €280, it made perfect sense to assume that the other two upcoming 5G smartphones will cost a lot more. And now we know that assumption was 100% accurate, courtesy to GalaxyClub which discovered the European prices for both Galaxy A52 and A72.
Unfortunately, Idealo didn't list the price for the 5G version of Galaxy A72 (image courtesy to OnLeaks), but we do know the 4G-enabled model with 128GB will cost €449, while the 256GB is priced to sell for €509. Although we don't have a release date for either of the two mid-range phones, we expect them to be unveiled in the coming weeks.