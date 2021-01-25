Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 European prices leak ahead of official announcement

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 25, 2021, 5:38 AM
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 European prices leak ahead of official announcement
Samsung recently introduced its cheapest 5G smartphone to date, the Galaxy A32 5G, but the South Korean company has two other 5G-enabled handsets in the pipeline, the Galaxy A52 and A72. Both mid-range smartphones are expected to arrive in Q1 2021 and they will be available in 4G and 5G variants.

Since we already know the Galaxy A32 5G is now selling across Europe for around €280, it made perfect sense to assume that the other two upcoming 5G smartphones will cost a lot more. And now we know that assumption was 100% accurate, courtesy to GalaxyClub which discovered the European prices for both Galaxy A52 and A72.

It looks like the phones were briefly listed by the German price portal Idealo. According to these listings, the cheaper of the two, the 4G-enabled Galaxy A52 128GB will sell for €369, while the 256GB model will be available for €429. For those who'd like to go for the 5G variant, the Galaxy A52 128GB is priced at €449, while the 256GB will sell for €509.

Unfortunately, Idealo didn't list the price for the 5G version of Galaxy A72 (image courtesy to OnLeaks), but we do know the 4G-enabled model with 128GB will cost €449, while the 256GB is priced to sell for €509. Although we don't have a release date for either of the two mid-range phones, we expect them to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Related phones

Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 View Full specs
$190 Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 11 One UI 3.0 UI
Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

