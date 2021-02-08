Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Android Software updates 5G

A couple of Samsung 5G mid-range smartphones are getting Android 11 updates now

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 08, 2021, 2:04 PM
A couple of Samsung 5G mid-range smartphones are getting Android 11 updates now
Samsung has been doing a decent job updating its smartphones and bringing their software to the most recent version of the OS, Android 11. The latest Samsung handsets to be treated with Android 11 updates are the Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G, two of the company's best-selling mid-range phones.

We reported last week that the 4G LTE version of the Galaxy A51 was eligible for the Android 11 update, and now it looks like the 5G-enabled model is getting a similar update, XDA Developers reports.

Its bigger brother, the Galaxy A71 5G is also getting the Android 11 update with One UI 3.0. Both updates seem to include the January security patch aside from the standard Android 11 new features and improvements.

On a related note, the Galaxy M30s, a non-5G smartphone, is now being updated to Android 11 too, although only in India. This particular update weighs in nearly 2GB and comes with One UI 3.0 in tow along with the January security patch.

Since these updates are rolled out in waves, it might take some time to reach all users, so be patient if you're using one of the three Samsung smartphones and didn't receive the Android 11 update yet.

Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy A71 5G
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

