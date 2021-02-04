Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Commercially released more than a year ago with Android 10 out the box, the 6.5-inch Galaxy A51 has reportedly begun to receive its first-ever major OS promotion. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout is apparently underway in Russia before undoubtedly spreading its wings to many other territories across Europe, Asia, and North America over the next few weeks.
Back in Q1 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was ranked third overall among the world's top-selling smartphones, behind Apple's iPhone 11 and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8/8T only. While the Exynos 9611-powered device dropped a couple of places between last year's first and third quarter, its sales numbers in the July - September timeframe still exceeded those of every single Galaxy S20 family member.
That's no small feat for a non-flagship with a trendy hole punch design, sizable 4,000mAh battery under its hood, and a grand total of four cameras slapped on its plastic back that you can normally buy for a fairly reasonable $400 unlocked in the US.