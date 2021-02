Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Commercially released more than a year ago with Android 10 out the box, the 6.5-inch Galaxy A51 has reportedly begun to receive its first-ever major OS promotion. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout is apparently underway in Russia before undoubtedly spreading its wings to many other territories across Europe, Asia, and North America over the next few weeks.





This is the 4G LTE-only variant we're talking about here, mind you, although it's obviously safe to assume the Galaxy A51 5G will also follow suit around the world sometime in the near future. Just like a number of recent Android 11 goodie packs delivered primarily to high-end Samsung handsets , this seems to be making its way over the air slightly ahead of schedule, further emphasizing the company's commanding lead in the software update field right now.





What's perhaps even more impressive to hear is that February security patches are heading out to the Galaxy A51 as part of this OS promotion. In other words, Samsung is essentially giving a mid-range model the full flagship treatment, which shouldn't be that surprising however when you consider the incredible global popularity of this particular mid-ranger.







That's no small feat for a non-flagship with a trendy hole punch design, sizable 4,000mAh battery under its hood, and a grand total of four cameras slapped on its plastic back that you can normally buy for a fairly reasonable $400 unlocked in the US.





The big day has arrived for owners of one of the world's most popular Android smartphones of 2020, as Samsung continues its industry-leading software support tour de force