Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets

Commercially released more than a year ago with Android 10 out the box, the 6.5-inch Galaxy A51 has reportedly begun to receive its first-ever major OS promotion. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout is apparently underway in Russia before undoubtedly spreading its wings to many other territories across Europe, Asia, and North America over the next few weeks.









What's perhaps even more impressive to hear is that February security patches are heading out to the Galaxy A51 as part of this OS promotion. In other words, Samsung is essentially giving a mid-range model the full flagship treatment, which shouldn't be that surprising however when you consider the incredible global popularity of this particular mid-ranger.







That's no small feat for a non-flagship with a trendy hole punch design, sizable 4,000mAh battery under its hood, and a grand total of four cameras slapped on its plastic back that you can normally buy for a fairly reasonable $400 unlocked in the US.



