Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2021, 6:36 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
The big day has arrived for owners of one of the world's most popular Android smartphones of 2020, as Samsung continues its industry-leading software support tour de force

Commercially released more than a year ago with Android 10 out the box, the 6.5-inch Galaxy A51 has reportedly begun to receive its first-ever major OS promotion. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout is apparently underway in Russia before undoubtedly spreading its wings to many other territories across Europe, Asia, and North America over the next few weeks.

This is the 4G LTE-only variant we're talking about here, mind you, although it's obviously safe to assume the Galaxy A51 5G will also follow suit around the world sometime in the near future. Just like a number of recent Android 11 goodie packs delivered primarily to high-end Samsung handsets, this seems to be making its way over the air slightly ahead of schedule, further emphasizing the company's commanding lead in the software update field right now.

What's perhaps even more impressive to hear is that February security patches are heading out to the Galaxy A51 as part of this OS promotion. In other words, Samsung is essentially giving a mid-range model the full flagship treatment, which shouldn't be that surprising however when you consider the incredible global popularity of this particular mid-ranger.

Back in Q1 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was ranked third overall among the world's top-selling smartphones, behind Apple's iPhone 11 and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8/8T only. While the Exynos 9611-powered device dropped a couple of places between last year's first and third quarter, its sales numbers in the July - September timeframe still exceeded those of every single Galaxy S20 family member.

That's no small feat for a non-flagship with a trendy hole punch design, sizable 4,000mAh battery under its hood, and a grand total of four cameras slapped on its plastic back that you can normally buy for a fairly reasonable $400 unlocked in the US.

Related phones

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Deal Special Amazon $400 Special Verizon $399.99 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus was the only brand that grew in the US last year
Popular stories
New report tips major camera upgrade for Apple's entire iPhone 13 family
Popular stories
How to get these cool Galaxy S21 features on your non-Samsung phone
Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 5G press renders confirm premium design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless