OnePlus' first wearable device drops on January 11
On top of that, the health band will feature IP68 water-resistance, a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and a battery that should offer up to two weeks of autonomy. If the list of leaked specs proves to be true, we'll probably have a big winner on the wearable market.
The last pieces of the puzzles will be revealed next week, as OnePlus has just confirmed that its fitness tracker will be officially introduced on January 11. Unfortunately, there's no indication that the OnePlus Band will be available for purchase in the US at launch. Still, that doesn't mean that it will be released in the States later this year, just like OnePlus did with some of its smartphones.