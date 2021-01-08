Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Wearables OnePlus

OnePlus' first wearable device drops on January 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 08, 2021, 12:46 PM
OnePlus' first wearable device drops on January 11
OnePlus is the latest company to start dabbling in the wearable market. As we reported earlier this week, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed plans to launch its first fitness tracker, the so-called OnePlus Band.

If you haven't read our extensive report about the upcoming wearable device, here is a quick rundown of what we know. First off, the OnePlus Band will be a very cheap product at just $34, at least according to various reliable leakers. The fitness band is said to feature a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen saturation, and sleep tracker.

On top of that, the health band will feature IP68 water-resistance, a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and a battery that should offer up to two weeks of autonomy. If the list of leaked specs proves to be true, we'll probably have a big winner on the wearable market.

The last pieces of the puzzles will be revealed next week, as OnePlus has just confirmed that its fitness tracker will be officially introduced on January 11. Unfortunately, there's no indication that the OnePlus Band will be available for purchase in the US at launch. Still, that doesn't mean that it will be released in the States later this year, just like OnePlus did with some of its smartphones.

