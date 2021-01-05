Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View

Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View
T-Mobile Android Release dates OnePlus 5G Metro

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 get a US release date and two great price tags

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 05, 2021, 8:00 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 get a US release date and two great price tags
Formally unveiled and internationally released more than two months ago, the second and third members of the mid-range OnePlus Nord family are finally ready for their joint US commercial debut.

This will take place next Friday, January 15, with a pre-order start scheduled for this Friday, January 8. In addition to the official regional OnePlus e-store, the 5G-enabled Nord N10 and 4G LTE-only Nord N100 will also be available at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video from day one, which almost makes this unusually long wait worth it.

Even better, both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will pick up the two budget-friendly handsets as well, marking a first as far as US prepaid availability is concerned for OnePlus smartphones.

How low can a 5G smartphone (with a 90Hz screen) go?


Just as expected right off the bat, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is one of the most affordable 5G-capable phones stateside, fetching $299.99 unlocked and as little as... $0 on T-Mobile with a new line of service and a device payment plan. That undercuts everything from the $500 Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Google Pixel 4a 5G to the $400 T-Mobile Revvl 5G and Verizon-exclusive TCL 10 5G UW.

Of course, this thing is unlikely to (ever) support Big Red's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, "settling" for tapping into AT&T and T-Mobile's slower but much easier to access low and mid-band 5G spectrum. With a Snapdragon 690 processor under the hood, the Nord N10 is also not quite as powerful as the four aforementioned 5G mid-rangers, all of which come packing a Snapdragon 765 SoC.

Otherwise, it's hard to argue with the (theoretical) quality/price ratio of a $300 device pairing a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space with 6 gigs of memory while sporting a smooth 90Hz IPS LCD panel measuring 6.49 inches in diagonal and packing a hefty 4,300mAh battery equipped with 30W fast charging technology.


Obviously, the quad rear-facing camera system is no pushover either, combining a 64MP main shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro snapper, and on top on everything, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G also comes with both a headphone jack and microSD card slot.

No 5G? No problem!


At only $179.99 (both unlocked and on T-Mobile), it goes without saying that the OnePlus Nord N100 needs to cut a whole lot of corners, essentially downgrading almost everything that makes the Nord N10 so great. In addition to 5G speeds, you'll have to give up 2 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as one rear-facing shooter, to save $120.

Perhaps more importantly, the primary camera on the back of the Nord N100 comes equipped with a modest 13MP count, while the 6.52-inch display is demoted from the FHD+ resolution of the N10 to 1600 x 720 pixels. 

Incredibly enough, you still seem to get a 90Hz refresh rate option (even though OnePlus is bizarrely not advertising this as a key selling point), while the battery capacity is actually upgraded to a whopping 5,000mAh.


The OnePlus Nord N100 also looks pretty swanky on the outside (for a sub-$200 handset), mimicking its brother's trendy hole punch and razor-thin screen bezels. All in all, this feels like an amazing alternative to the likes of Motorola's Moto G Fast or Samsung's Galaxy A21, even though its Snapdragon 460 processor doesn't exactly strike us as a screamer.

Related phones

Nord N10
Nord N100

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals leak, free Buds Pro in tow
Popular stories
This is what Samsung's Galaxy Note 21 Ultra could look like
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event: how and when to watch the live stream
Popular stories
Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless