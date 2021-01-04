The first-ever OnePlus wearable device will not be as exciting as expected

UPDATE : It sure didn't take long for all the OnePlus Band promo images in the world to : It sure didn't take long for all the OnePlus Band promo images in the world to leak out here and here , confirming the nearly identical design to the existing Oppo Band.





Our original story follows below.





##

















That's a decidedly impressive, but incredibly enough, not unprecedented list of features for that price bracket. In fact, it's exactly what the Oppo Band offers, and given the two brands just so happen to be owned by the same Chinese giant, we have a sneaking suspicion the OnePlus Band will look quite familiar when it finally breaks cover.









Still, we can't help but feel (moderately) excited about the first-ever OnePlus wearable, especially considering the rest of its rumored specs and features. We're talking IP68 water resistance, two whole weeks of battery life, a grand total of 13 built-in exercise modes, and a relatively large 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen.





All in all, that's a superior list of capabilities compared to the $100 Fitbit Inspire 2 , for instance, which doesn't come equipped with blood oxygen saturation monitoring technology. Of course, we don't know if the OnePlus Band is also headed for US shores in addition to markets like India, but even when pitted against the similarly affordable Xiaomi Mi Band 5 , which is wildly popular in Asia and Europe, this bad boy sounds remarkably feature-packed.



