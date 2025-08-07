Now is the best time to try Mint Mobile: 50% off on Unlimited!
Mint Mobile's summer savings offer is too good to pass by!
This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
By now, chances are high that you’ve heard of Mint Mobile. It’s a popular MVNO that utilizes T-Mobile’s excellent coverage and 5G speeds.
The selling point? Mint has no brick-and-mortar stores, so the carrier passes on the savings and gives you great deals on a selection of plans — from 5 GB to Unlimited. Wondering how much you might save, if you switch to Mint? Try the Savings Calculator to see for yourself!
Always wanted to try Mint Mobile? 50% off on Unlimited may be the best time to jump in!
Mint Mobile is currently running a promo offer for new customers. You can grab a 12-month Unlimited plan for just $15 per month! That’s 50% off! The offer ends on the 29th of September, so if you have a contract that’s running out this summer — that’s something to keep in mind.
Not entirely sure you want to jump in with both feet? Get 50% off on 3-month Unlimited instead. 90 days should be plenty of time to test out the carrier’s speed, coverage, and services to give you a clear idea of what Mint can do for you!
- 12 months Unlimited prepaid at $180 upfront (= $15/mo)
- 3 months Unlimited prepaid at $45 upfront (=$15/mo)
Check out Mint Mobile plans here
What does Mint Mobile Unlimited include?
It may be a weird thing to say, but Mint’s Unlimited plan is “truly” unlimited. Talk, text, and data — there’s no throttling of connectivity. Beyond 35 GB, there’s a drop in priority in congested areas, however this affects latency, not actual download speeds, and it recovers quickly when you pass through.
Unlimited also includes extra perks at no additional cost. You can use your phone as a hotspot for 10 GB per month, free calls to Canada / Mexico / UK. You also get low rates for calls to 160 other countries. All of this over T-Mobile’s 5G network coverage.
Mint offers a prepaid service, so whether you need a flexible option for a short-term change, or are looking for a solid carrier without the hassle — and lots of savings — it’s a pretty good deal. No contracts or device purchases required.
That said, Mint Mobile does often have some awesome phone deals. You can check back on their deals page regularly to spot new discounts:
Mint Mobile phone deals
Current highlights: $800 off on Galaxy S25 series!
What happens when the promo plan is over?
You can use the handy-dandy Mint app to track your usage and update or change your preferred plans. Once your pre-paid plan is over, you can renew or switch to one that better suits your needs. Most users will find that Unlimited is nice to have, but they can do just fine with a lower-cost 20 GB or even 15 GB plan instead. You can track how much data you are using from the Mint app and make an informed decision when it’s time for renewal.
Recommended Stories
Whichever one you prefer, swapping to it and continuing your phone service with Mint is easy.
Signing up for Mint Mobile is easy
Mint Mobile supports eSIM, but also the good ol’ physical SIMs. You can create and activate an account either on Mint’s website or through the Mint Mobile app. If you prefer to use an eSIM, the app will help you set it up. If you want a physical one — a 3-in-1 SIM kit will be mailed to you.
You can port your old phone number — during the activation process, you can choose to keep your current number and you will get instructions on how to do so. It’s a fairly straightforward process.
You can also bring your own device. No purchase necessary. However, you do need a GSM-compatible phone (one that would work on T-Mobile’s network). You can use this tool to check if your current phone will work on Mint!
Mint Mobile Unlimited — only $15 per month
Click to visit Mint Mobile and learn more
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: