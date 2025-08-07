Now is the best time to try Mint Mobile: 50% off on Unlimited!

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

By now, chances are high that you’ve heard of Mint Mobile. It’s a popular MVNO that utilizes T-Mobile’s excellent coverage and 5G speeds.

The selling point? Mint has no brick-and-mortar stores, so the carrier passes on the savings and gives you great deals on a selection of plans — from 5 GB to Unlimited. Wondering how much you might save, if you switch to Mint? Try the Savings Calculator to see for yourself!

Always wanted to try Mint Mobile? 50% off on Unlimited may be the best time to jump in!

Mint Mobile is currently running a promo offer for new customers. You can grab a 12-month Unlimited plan for just $15 per month! That’s 50% off! The offer ends on the 29th of September, so if you have a contract that’s running out this summer — that’s something to keep in mind.

Not entirely sure you want to jump in with both feet? Get 50% off on 3-month Unlimited instead. 90 days should be plenty of time to test out the carrier’s speed, coverage, and services to give you a clear idea of what Mint can do for you!

  • 12 months Unlimited prepaid at $180 upfront (= $15/mo)
  • 3 months Unlimited prepaid at $45 upfront (=$15/mo)

Check out Mint Mobile plans here


What does Mint Mobile Unlimited include?




It may be a weird thing to say, but Mint’s Unlimited plan is “truly” unlimited. Talk, text, and data — there’s no throttling of connectivity. Beyond 35 GB, there’s a drop in priority in congested areas, however this affects latency, not actual download speeds, and it recovers quickly when you pass through.

Unlimited also includes extra perks at no additional cost. You can use your phone as a hotspot for 10 GB per month, free calls to Canada / Mexico / UK. You also get low rates for calls to 160 other countries. All of this over T-Mobile’s 5G network coverage.

Mint offers a prepaid service, so whether you need a flexible option for a short-term change, or are looking for a solid carrier without the hassle — and lots of savings — it’s a pretty good deal. No contracts or device purchases required.

That said, Mint Mobile does often have some awesome phone deals. You can check back on their deals page regularly to spot new discounts:

Mint Mobile phone deals

Current highlights: $800 off on Galaxy S25 series!

What happens when the promo plan is over?


You can use the handy-dandy Mint app to track your usage and update or change your preferred plans. Once your pre-paid plan is over, you can renew or switch to one that better suits your needs. Most users will find that Unlimited is nice to have, but they can do just fine with a lower-cost 20 GB or even 15 GB plan instead. You can track how much data you are using from the Mint app and make an informed decision when it’s time for renewal.

Whichever one you prefer, swapping to it and continuing your phone service with Mint is easy.

Signing up for Mint Mobile is easy




Mint Mobile supports eSIM, but also the good ol’ physical SIMs. You can create and activate an account either on Mint’s website or through the Mint Mobile app. If you prefer to use an eSIM, the app will help you set it up. If you want a physical one — a 3-in-1 SIM kit will be mailed to you.

You can port your old phone number — during the activation process, you can choose to keep your current number and you will get instructions on how to do so. It’s a fairly straightforward process.

You can also bring your own device. No purchase necessary. However, you do need a GSM-compatible phone (one that would work on T-Mobile’s network). You can use this tool to check if your current phone will work on Mint!

Mint Mobile Unlimited — only $15 per month

Click to visit Mint Mobile and learn more


Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
