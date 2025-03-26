Nothing is once again letting their fans do with the Phone (3a) what Apple and Samsung wouldn't dare





This isn't the first time Nothing has embraced this collaborative approach. The brand previously launched Community Editions for its earlier devices, particularly the Phone (2a) , allowing its super fans to contribute ideas and feedback that ultimately influenced the final product. This strategy not only fostered a strong sense of community around the brand, but I can also imagine that it provided valuable insights into what users truly desire in a smartphone.













Looking at the competitive landscape, while giants like Samsung and Apple tend to keep development tightly under wraps and deliver features that seemingly no one was asking for, Nothing stands out with these types of projects. Not only does Nothing get to score points with its fanbase, but also gain some data on which specific upgrades and features customers really don't mind paying for.Essentially, the specs and performance for this Community Edition of the Phone (3a) should be no different from that of the non-community version of the phone, which we found delivered a compelling feature set without breaking the bank. We thought it maintained the brand's striking design and the distinctive Glyph Interface. While it did not boast the exact same camera setup as its "Pro" sibling , it still offered a capable experience with its 6.77-inch AMOLED display and the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.





Nothing Phone (3a) Display 6.8-inch 2392 x 1080 px

Camera 50 MP Main 32 MP Selfie

Battery 5000 mAh

Storage 128GB

Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 8GB RAM

OS Android 15





However, the Community Edition of the device will differ in that fans will get to have input on these three key areas, or "briefs" as the brand called them:



Hardware design: Participants can submit ideas and suggestions for the physical appearance and construction of the phone.

Software design: This includes input on the user interface, features, and overall software experience, but particularly the small details such as wallpapers, lockscreen clocks, and widgets.

Accessory development: Participants can really flex their creativity here by developing exclusive accessories, and even collectibles, to accompany the phone.

Marketing campaigns: Users can contribute marketing concepts, advertising ideas, and other creative content to promote the Phone (3a) Community Edition.



Submissions are now open for all briefs at the same time, and you can submit your idea in basically any format that is best suited to you. The company provides a template that tells you which parts of the Phone (3a) you are allowed to change, and you will have until 11am BST / 6am EST on April 23rd to send your idea in. All submissions will then go into a twenty-four-hour period of community voting, at which time the most popular ones will be chosen. The winner will be announced later in April, after which all the winners will get to collaborate with each other.





This open invitation to collaborate suggests that Nothing values the input of its community and is willing to take unconventional routes in developing its products. By involving users directly in the creation process, Nothing stands to gain a deeper understanding of its target audience's preferences and potentially generate significant buzz around this phone and any subsequent products. It will be interesting to see which user-submitted ideas ultimately make their way into the final product, and how this collaborative effort shapes the overall perception of Nothing's next mid-range offering.